Hurry to cast your votes for Used Car Awards 2023! Deadline is less than two weeks away

Have you voted yet in this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards?

Nominations have been pouring in for the glitziest event in the sector, so if you still want to be in with a chance of winning one of our prestigious trophies, you’ll need to get a move on, as the deadline is October 2.

That’s right – there are now less than two weeks to go before we start the in-depth judging process, including mystery-shopping, to determine the best used car businesses in the automotive industry.

This year’s ceremony, headline-sponsored by Black Horse, takes place on Monday, November 27, at The Brewery in London with Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer hosting and hundreds of guests attending.

Car dealerships, manufacturers, suppliers, plus service and repair firms can nominate themselves or other businesses across a range of categories, but the deadline to do so is just 13 days away.

It doesn’t take long to complete our survey and cast your vote.

The key dates for the awards are:

Nominations close: Monday, October 2

Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 9

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 23

Awards night: Monday, November 27

Below are the 23 categories in which dealers can vote:

Dealers’ Dealer, sponsored by AutoProtect Group

Service and Repair Outlet, sponsored by Warrantywise

Used EV Dealership, sponsored by Santander

Social Media User, sponsored by iVendi

Used Car Online Sales Experience, sponsored by Codeweavers

Specialist Used Car Dealership, sponsored by Automotive Transformation Group

Used Car Sales Team, sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal, sponsored by Heycar

Future Star, sponsored by Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Newcomer Dealership, sponsored by Moneybarn

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealership, sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Diversity & Inclusivity, sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Used Car Supermarket, sponsored by eBay Motors Group

Used Car Dealership (Up To 50 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership (51-100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership (Over 100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group, sponsored by Black Horse

Outstanding Achievement, sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting

Lifetime Achievement (10+ years), sponsored by GardX

Used Car Website, sponsored by EMaC

Use of Video, sponsorship available

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme, sponsorship available

We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six, sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions.

In addition, we’ll be presenting a trophy to the winner of the Days To Turn award, sponsored by Auto Trader.

Make sure you get your nominations for UCA 2023 in NOW!

To book a table for what is always the finest way to kick off the Christmas party season, or to sponsor either or both of the remaining two categories, contact our events team by clicking here.