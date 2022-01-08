Hyundai achieves largest ever UK market share in challenging 2021

Hyundai Motor UK achieved its best ever market share of 4.2 per cent in 2021 thanks to a ‘maintained level of supply’ in a year that saw many losing ground.

Year-on-year sales jumped by 46.7 per cent, marking the largest increase of the year by volume with 22,173 more cars sold.

This took Hyundai from a market share of 2.9 per cent in 2020 to 4.2 per cent in 2021.

It has credited this to a range of new vehicles throughout the year as well as new electric and plug-in options for customers.

In total it sold 12,500 fully-electric vehicles in 2021, with a late surge following demand for the Ioniq 5.

Ashley Andrew, MD of Hyundai Motor UK said: ‘Despite continuing market and industry challenges, we are pleased to have seen some positive signs of recovery in 2021 resulting in a record car market share for Hyundai UK.

‘This has been driven by the strength of our new product line up which extended our alternative fuel offering even further, our ability to maintain a level of supply and the performance and support of our dealer network.

‘2022 may well bring further challenges but we believe we have the products, the people and the network to continue the trajectory.’

Other winners of the year included Kia, who went from 4.3 per cent market share to 5.5, with an additional 20,280 sales.

MG also increased its sales by 66.2 per cent, from 18,415 to 30,600, taking its market share to 1.86 per cent.

Audi bucked the trend for the German marques with an additional 10,111 sales (9.4 per cent) overtaking BMW for market share.

While Seat saw sales fall by five per cent (2,289 vehicles), it more than made up for this with 7,584 Cupras sold by its sister brand.

Toyota also saw sales up by 9,102 and Subaru more than doubled sales – going from 951 to 2,105 vehicles sold in the year.