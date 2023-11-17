Hyundai becomes first car brand to sell vehicles on Amazon as firms announce new partnership

Hyundai is to become the first car brand to sell new vehicles on Amazon as the firm looks to blend its traditional dealer network with a new direct-to-customer approach.

The South Korean outfit announced its new partnership with Amazon yesterday (Nov 16) during an appearance at the LA Auto Show.

The carmaker will begin selling cars via Amazon’s US website in the second half of next year, with other brands set to follow suit after that.

It is currently unclear whether the option will be rolled out on this side of the Atlantic further down the line.

Hyundai was one of 15 brands which failed to respond to our survey on agency sales earlier this year.

However, the outfit is now pursuing a blended approach which mixes its existing dealer network with new direct-to-customer options.

Bosses at Amazon say the new partnership is aimed at ‘changing the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online’.

As part of the deal, Hyundai will integrate Amazon’s Alexa into its new cars from 2025.

A spokesman for Amazon said: ‘Customers will be able to search on Amazon for available vehicles in their area based on a range of preferences, including model, trim, colour, and features, choose their preferred car, and then check out online with their chosen payment and financing options,” it said in its announcement.