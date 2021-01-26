Customer service staff may be a thing of the past if the DAL-e is a vision of the future.

Created by Hyundai, DAL-e – which stands for ‘Drive you, Assist you, Link with you-experience’ – is an advanced customer service robot that pioneers a future of automated customer services.

DAL-e is equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology for facial recognition as well as an automatic communication system.

‘The DAL-e is a next-generation service platform that can offer automated customer services anytime. It is expected to become a messenger capable of delivering consistent messages to customers in a more intimate and personal way than conventional robots,’ said Dong Jin Hyun, vice president and head of the Robotics Lab at Hyundai Motor Group.

‘With continuous updates and improvements, the DAL-e will provide fresh, pleasant experiences to our valued customers in a contact-free environment.’

He added: ‘Our objective is to enable the DAL-e to engage in a smooth and entertaining communication with customers and present valuable services to them.’

Hyundai unveiled the robot yesterday (Jan 25) at one of its showrooms in southern Seoul, South Korea, and the android will now begin testing.

Following the pilot operation, Hyundai expects DAL-e to be used in various fields that require everyday interactions with customers, including Hyundai and Kia showrooms.

Measuring 1,160 x 600 x 600mm and weighing 80kg, DAL-e has four omnidirectional wheels and can escort customers around a showroom.

It can speak with customers, giving them information about models and technology on display and, according to Hyundai, can beckon ‘visitors to take photos with it, and providing gestured feedbacks using its movable arms’.

The android can also recognise when a customer walks into the showroom without wearing a mask and advises them to put one on.

Hyundai says DAL-e can ease the showroom staff’s workflow and offering hands-on help to customers, including those who do not prefer to be assisted by human staff in light of Covid-19, as well as those who visit the venue during busy peak times such as the weekend.

Hyundai plans to continuously update the DAL-e based on data from pilot operations, perfecting its capabilities as an advanced android robot.