Hyundai honours top-performing UK dealers

HYUNDAI has paid tribute to its top-performing UK dealers of 2019.

Read Motor Group’s Grimsby showroom was named Dealer of the Year by the manufacturer, while Read’s King’s Lynn dealership scooped the accolade of Customer Focus Dealer of the Year.

Meanwhile, Richmond Motor Group took the title of Dealer Group of the Year and its Southampton showroom was feted as Sales Dealer of the Year.

Hyundai’s UK Aftersales Dealer of the Year for 2019 was Motorline Hyundai Maidstone.

The awards were based on performance in the Hyundai Balanced Scorecard and multiple performance metrics across the full year, and will be presented directly to the winning dealerships.

Hyundai Motor UK managing director Ashley Andrew said: ‘Much has been written about the automotive sector and the challenges faced last year. The achievements of our dealer partners, in the context of last year’s market, are exceptional and greatly appreciated by all at Hyundai UK.

‘Results such as these can only be achieved through dedication and commitment across all operational areas of the business, along with a strong focus on delivering fantastic customer service.’

Read Motor Group managing director Mike Read congratulated the company’s triumphant showrooms on LinkedIn, saying: ‘Immense pride in winning two national awards from Hyundai UK for 2019.

‘Congratulations and thank you to our teams at Read Hyundai Grimsby for winning the Hyundai UK Dealer of the Year Award, and at Read Hyundai King’s Lynn for winning the Hyundai UK Customer Focus Dealer of the Year Award.

‘This is a remarkable achievement from both the teams in Grimsby and King’s Lynn, and is a reflection of their dedication to their roles, and more importantly their passion to deliver exceptional customer service.’

