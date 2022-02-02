Hyundai Ioniq is shown to have best MOT record for EVs

The Hyundai Ioniq has been revealed as the EV with the best MOT record in Britain.

An analysis of 5,230 electric vehicle MOT test results found that 86.65 per cent of all EVs passed their MOT first time, with the 2017-onwards Hyundai Ioniq, pictured, having the highest pass rate at 98.75 per cent.

The results were obtained from the Department for Transport by Haymarket’s new e-mobility channel Move Electric

Meanwhile, the latest-generation Nissan Leaf (2018 onwards) came second with a 97.7 per cent pass rate, and the 2014–2020 Volkswagen e-Golf was third in the list, scoring 93.94 per cent.

The average mileage of the EVs tested was 34,331 miles, and no model scored below 77 per cent.

A similar analysis of MOT records last year by Move Electric’s sister title What Car? found that 84.46 per cent of petrol and diesel cars aged under eight years passed their MOT first time.

However, they had covered 41,304 miles on average when tested.

The new study, revealed today (Feb 2), found that owners of a Tesla Model S from 2014 to present had covered the most miles, with the average Model S having 51,516 miles on the clock when tested.

At the other end of the scale, owners of the Renault Twizy from 2012 to 2021 – a car designed for mainly urban use – had covered just 8,209 miles on average when tested.

Move Electric editor James Attwood said: ‘The market for used electric cars is booming and our research shows that when the time comes for their first MOT test, they’re more likely to pass at the first attempt than petrol or diesel models.

‘Another positive is the significant mileage many EV owners cover, which addresses the myth that electric cars cannot be used as daily transport.

‘It’s also worth remembering that the newest cars that needed an MOT in 2020 dated from 2017. Since then, there has been an influx of new EVs that offer more range and practicality, and which also promise to be just as reliable and easy to live with day to day.’