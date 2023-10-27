Hyundai opens order books on £65,000 Ioniq 5 N as brand kicks off upcoming range of sporty EVs

Hyundai has officially opened order books to its new Ioniq 5 N with prices starting for the performance model starting at £65,000.

The sporty hot-hatch sees the standard Ioniq 5 completely overhauled as part of the South Korean brand’s plans to create a new range of exciting new ‘N’ EVs.

The firm’s N performance department has been hard at work on the new offering with improvements made wherever you look.

The car has been given a larger battery than the standard Ioniq 5, while power can be as high as 641bhp when the car is put into ‘N Grin Boost’ mode.

As standard, it produces a still-respectable 600bhp, contributing towards a top speed of 161mph and a 0-60mph time of just 3.4 seconds.

The brakes have also been fully upgraded to help combine the regenerative system with the traditional hydraulic setup as effortlessly as possible.

Meanwhile, the car has been lowered by 20mm and is 80mm longer due to the large diffuser. The front end is redesigned with a new air curtain and active flaps for improved cooling while an exclusive Luminous Orange colour is used at the bottom of the bumper and along the side skirts.

Inside, the centre console has been fitted with both knee and shin pads to help the driver to brace when cornering heavily, while the N bucket seats are finished in a combination of leather and Alcantara.

The seat frames themselves are also positioned 20mm lower than in the standard car to give a sportier driving position.

A new N steering wheel gets specific buttons to cycle through the various driver modes while a variety of sustainable materials are also used throughout the interior.

The door decorative pieces are made from recyclable paper, while PET yarn from recovered plastic bottles is also used throughout.

Just one specification of Ioniq 5 N will be available and order books for it are open now.

Only three optional extras are available with metallic, pearl or gloss paint being one, matte paint being the second and a full panoramic roof acting as the third.