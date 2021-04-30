Hyundai prices up more powerful i30 N hot hatchback range

Hyundai has published pricing details for its updated i30 N hot hatchback and Fastback models.

Prices kick off at £33,745 for the hatchback fitted with a six-speed manual, and rise to £35,695 for the automatic. The eight-speed auto box is a new addition to the range – the previous i30 N was manual-only.

Meanwhile, the booted Fastback model comes it at £34,495 for the manual and £36,445 for the automatic.

While the previous i30 N was available in two trim levels, Hyundai has axed the entry-level model and kept the top-spec Performance version for 2021.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine remains the same, but it has been given a small 5bhp boost, bringing the total output to 276bhp. Meanwhile, torque has been increased by 39Nm to 392Nm.

Styling-wise not much has changed from the outgoing car, but there are new LED headlights with a V-shaped daytime running light and a wider front grille that is said to improve engine cooling.

Hatchback models have been given a tweaked rear end design, but the Fastback remains unchanged.

There are also new 19-inch alloy wheels that are 14.4kg lighter than the outgoing model’s, with Pirelli P-Zero tyres and housing N-specific red brake callipers.

Inside there’s a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with the latest navigation package, as well as giving access to the Performance Driving Data System, which lets drivers access data from track driving to see areas for improvement.

Meanwhile, new sports seats with a premium leather and Alcantara upholstery have also been fitted, saving about 2kg compared with the standard set.