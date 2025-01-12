What should petrolheads be looking out for at this year’s Brussels Motor Show?

The new year is not even two weeks old yet but already the automotive industry has been flexing its collective muscles and showing off its latest new offerings.

Earlier this week, we brought you our list of the most exciting automotive developments on show at the CES in Las Vegas but that is not the only show which carmakers have been focussing on.

Also returning in 2025 – after a year-long absence – is the Brussels Motor Show, which got underway on Friday (Jan 10).

The event runs until next Sunday (Jan 19) and represents a chance for petrolheads to get their first looks at the models of the future.

This year, a host of new battery-electric vehicles are to make an appearance at the show, ranging from the budget end of the market, right up to the luxury and executive class.

SUVs are still the most popular choice of car but what can you expect if you decide to visit the show.

Here is the list of what to look out for…

Renault Twingo concept

We’ve already seen Renault’s dinky Twingo concept, but Brussels is where the firm revealed its interior layout.

Taking its design cues from the original car of the early 1990s, the Twingo has been given a translucent bubble for a hazard warning light switch and seatback knobs inspired by skateboard wheels. It also has a variety of different storage areas dotted about the place including under the dashboard and in between the front seats.

The Twingo is set to take on the Dacia Spring, with prices to be under £17,000 when the car goes on sale. However, at this stage, it’s still not decided whether Renault will bring the model over to the UK.

Mazda6e

The second EV in Mazda’s line-up and the return of the ‘6’ name to the firm. The Mazda6e will be available to buy in the UK from early 2026 along with a choice of two different battery packs and two trim levels to choose from.

Its design features frameless doors and integrated door handles, while at the back there is brand-specific lettering and a full-width lightbar.

Mazda claims that the 68.8kWh battery can do up to 300 miles on a single charge, whereas the larger 80kWh unit can do up to 345 miles.

Suzuki e Vitara

Better late than never, Suzuki has finally arrived at the EV party with its first ever fully-electric offering: the e Vitara.

This new model is built in conjunction with Toyota, and will utilise the same ‘Heartect-e’ platform, battery, chassis and interior as the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The e Vitara will go on sale here in the UK in the summer and will be offered with a choice of two battery packs being a 49kWh unit or a larger 61kWh that Suzuki claims can travel up to 250 miles between trips to the plug.

DS No 8

DS is showcasing its latest and most luxurious model yet with the No 8. This will be the first model released under the brand’s new numbered naming strategy and will be available only as an EV.

The car features a 16-inch infotainment touchscreen as well as an x-shaped steering wheel design.

Underneath its skin, you’ll find the same underpinning as in Peugeot’s E-3008, meaning the car comes with a 73kWh or a 97kWh battery pack, which the latter has a claimed electric driving range of up to 466 miles.

Skoda Enyaq

Already one of the best electric SUVs on the market, the Skoda Enyaq, has just been given an extensive makeover.

The big Skoda now utilises the firm’s latest design language it calls ‘Modern Solid’ which includes brand-specific lettering on the bonnet as well as an illuminated front end.

Equipment levels have been improved with all cars now featuring heated front seats and steering wheel, tri zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.

The new Enyaq will be made available with the same two battery packs with a choice of three power configurations. The 59kWh unit can do a claimed 268 miles from its electric motor and produces 201bhp. The larger 77kWh battery pack with electric motor can return a claimed 365 miles and produces 282bhp.

BYD Atto 2

BYD’s rapidly expanding vehicle line-up now includes the new Atto 2, which will be rivaling cars like the new Vauxhall Frontera.

Although prices are yet to be revealed, they should be competitive. Under the bonnet, from launch, there will be a 45.1kWh battery pack and electric motor that BYD claims can run up to 194 miles on a single charge. Later down the line there will be the option of a larger battery pack with increased range.

The Atto 2 will sit beneath the bigger Atto 3 and above the smaller Dolphin in the firm’s line-up with the car expected to go on sale in February this year.