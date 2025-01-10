Log in
Rumours suggest changes at the top of Marshall Motor Group are afoot

  • Sources say Marshall Motor Group CEO Martin Casha could be about to step down
  • Constellation Automotive Group declined to comment when approached by Car Dealer
  • Former Mercedes CEO Gary Savage tipped to take over a combined role

Time 11:52 am, January 10, 2025

Rumours are circulating in the motor trade that Marshall Motor Group boss Martin Casha may be about to leave his post.

Constellation Automotive Group – the ultimate parent company of the franchised dealer group – refused to comment when asked if Casha was remaining in his post when contacted by Car Dealer.

Several sources have told Car Dealer that Casha was due to vacate the position he took up in July 2023 imminently. 

Car Dealer has not been able to reach Casha for comment.

Sources in the motor trade believe former Mercedes UK boss Gary Savage is set to take over a combined retail group for Constellation.

Savage retired from his role as CEO of Mercedes in June last year and was appointed a director of Constellation Retail Limited, a dormant company owned by Constellation, on November 1.

The appointment was published on the Companies House website (below).

Constellation Retail

His appointment as a director was made on the same day as Casha and James Mullins.

Constellation Automotive Group CEO Avril Palmer-Baunack was appointed a director of the same company in August 2024.

Sources believe that Constellation could now combine the Marshall Motor Group and used car business Cinch under this dormant company with Savage at the head.

When asked previously if this would mean a name change for Marshall Motor Group the firm said this would not be the case.

Constellation has been contacted for further comment.

James Baggott's avatar

