Hyundai to introduce fully contactless aftersales across its dealer network

Hyundai is introducing fully contactless aftersales across its network as it evolves the Workshop Automation system.

A 12-week trial was run at Hyundai Guildford and it jumped to first place in the dealer network’s customer satisfaction ranks with 62 per cent of customers choosing to use it.

Hyundai Workshop Automation already allowed customers to use an online system for booking and authorising any service or repair work but the latest development makes it fully contactless.

Customers will now be able to use online check-in, e-signature, contactless key handover, online work approval and remote payment options.

After they have booked they will be sent an online check-in reminder with QR code that is used to drop off their keys securely in a designated locker.

They next receive and online link where they can track their car as it progresses through the workshop. If further work is require they can approve this online, reducing the time they are without their car.

Andrew Shilley, service manager at Hyundai Guildford, said: ‘Since the introduction of the Hyundai Workshop Automation program, including online check-in, we have experienced a dramatic improvement in our customer satisfaction and our ‘fix right first time’ rate has reduced the need for customers to revisit for additional work found during a service.

‘The integration of an automated, paperless quality check with full traceability helps to give our customers confidence in the process, all the while ensuring the process takes as little time out of their everyday lives as possible.’

Ben Sargeant, head of parts and service at Hyundai Motor UK, added: ‘Hyundai Workshop Automation has massively improved the customer journey, and with these latest innovations we’re on-track to deliver an even slicker aftersales process.

‘During the pilot scheme of online check-in with contactless key drop, 62 per cent of our customers opted to use it, despite it being an entirely new and unknown process to them.

‘It’s a boost to the efficiency of our dealer partners, too, who are able to schedule work more effectively, have additional work approved faster and automate follow-ups for future service and repair work.’