ID. Buzz sales ‘exceed expectations’ as 10,000 already heading to customers

Volkswagen says the ID. Buzz has exceeded the manufacturer’s expectations with 26,600 orders taken across the world.

The unique electric vehicle has been teased in concept form for years, but was officially unveiled in March last year.

Pre sales began in May and even before demonstrator models had arrived in showrooms, some 21,000 orders had been taken.

By the end of 2022, orders of the ID. Buzz and its Cargo variant totalled 26,600 – something that VW says ‘exceeded forecasts’.

So far 10,800 ID. Buzz models have left the Hannover-Stoken factory with some 6,000 now handed over to customers.

UK handovers have begun with a small number being delivered to customers. Dealers here are known to have been holding launch events for the vehicle as the ID. Buzz demonstrators arrive in their showrooms.

The number of ID. Buzz sales in the UK has not been disclosed.

Lars Krause, member of the board of management for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: ‘Our ID. Buzz created a real buzz in 2022 – not just here, but all over the world.

‘We are very happy with the launch of our first all-electric Bulli from Hannover. Now, our task is to further ramp up production of all models and to deliver the vehicles to our customers and fans.

‘In the last few months, we’ve already succeeded in doing this and we’ve been able since September to increase deliveries to customers significantly.

‘In November and December, we sent out 30 per cent more vehicles than in the same period last year.’

The ID. Buzz enabled VW’s commercial department to sell double the amount of electric vehicles in 2022 than it did the prior year. Electric sales totalled 7,500 units, up for 3,600 the year before.

Krause added: ‘The ID. Buzz marks a milestone on our way to achieving the goal of 55 per cent BEV vehicles by the start of the next decade, a target firmly set in our GRIP 2030 strategy.’

