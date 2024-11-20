Log in

IMDA announces partnership to provide free health checks to independent dealers

  • New partnership will help independent dealers keep on top of their health
  • The service is open to owners and their teams
  • Bluecrest can cover screenings for a wide range of potential issues

Time 9:51 am, November 20, 2024

The Independent Motor Dealers Association (IMDA) has announced a partnership with Bluecrest that will provide its members with access to health assessments for themselves and employees.

The aim is to inspire members to make the right decisions about their health and the take simple steps to look after themselves, with the association highlighting that many independent dealers can become too busy to think about wellbeing.

The IMDA Members can now book a consultation or direct appointment by visiting the IMDA website and either visiting the homepage or the partners section to choose the assessment best suited for their needs.

Bluecrest has already undertaken close to one million health checks since they were established in 2012, including tests for heart disease and stroke, cancer risk, cholesterol, diabetes, liver function, kidney function, digestive disorders, bowel health, anaemia and much more.

Umesh Samani, chairman of the IMDA said: ‘This is a fantastic partnership for the IMDA, as everyone knows in the automotive industry sometimes we get to busy to even think about our own wellbeing.

‘The Bluecrest partnership will help our members and their teams to be able to make sure they are aware of their health.’

Tony Cheal the national sales manager for Bluecrest said: ‘Were really excited to be supporting the IMDA and their members, Bluecrest Wellness is a multi-award-winning health assessment specialist with clinics across the UK and Ireland.

‘Founded in 2012, Bluecrest provides an excellent service at a fair price.

‘We want as many people as possible to get healthier – and unlock peace of mind for teams nationwide.’

