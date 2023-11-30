In pictures: Relive the fun and excitement of the 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards!

Glitz and glamour were definitely to the fore when Car Dealer held its 2023 Used Car Awards.

Sponsored by Black Horse, Monday night’s event saw hundreds of people from the used car industry converge on The Brewery in London to find out who had scooped the coveted trophies in the 31 categories, following all the voting and rigorous judging.

The awards were also a terrific excuse to start the Christmas party season in style, with reception drinks and a fun casino, both sponsored by Motors, a slap-up meal plus plenty of drink.

We had a photographer roaming round the venue, and we’re thrilled to present here a selection of images from the night.

You can also head over to our Flickr page where there are many, many more. Can you spot yourself among them?

What’s more, they’re all available for download to use for free in your social media and marketing.

Pictures: Kevin Bennett