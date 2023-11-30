Log in
UCA 2023 hugUCA 2023 hug

Used Car Awards

In pictures: Relive the fun and excitement of the 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards!

  • Enjoy the glittering occasion again with this picture gallery!
Advert

Time 2:27 pm, November 30, 2023

Glitz and glamour were definitely to the fore when Car Dealer held its 2023 Used Car Awards.

Sponsored by Black Horse, Monday night’s event saw hundreds of people from the used car industry converge on The Brewery in London to find out who had scooped the coveted trophies in the 31 categories, following all the voting and rigorous judging.

The awards were also a terrific excuse to start the Christmas party season in style, with reception drinks and a fun casino, both sponsored by Motors, a slap-up meal plus plenty of drink.

Advert

We had a photographer roaming round the venue, and we’re thrilled to present here a selection of images from the night.

You can also head over to our Flickr page where there are many, many more. Can you spot yourself among them?

What’s more, they’re all available for download to use for free in your social media and marketing.

Advert

UCA 2023 entrance

A special guard of honour for the entrance to the awards venue

UCA 2023 setting the tables

Setting the tables for the hundreds of attendees

UCA 2023 drinks strainer

Other drinks were also available…

UCA 2023 hug

The awards gave people an ideal opportunity to see friends in the industry

UCA 2023 woman in white dress plus others

Awards trophy, here we come!

UCA 2023 card trick

Table magic proved very popular

Having a laugh at this year's Used Car Awards

Having a laugh at this year’s Used Car Awards

After the awards had finished, people could try their luck for John Lewis vouchers at the fun casino, sponsored by Motors

 

Pictures: Kevin Bennett

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108