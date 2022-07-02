Inchcape adds new Toyota and Citroen showrooms to portfolio

Inchcape has officially opened a new Toyota showroom in Warrington.

The dealership, located on Manchester Road, began trading as an Inchcape site on July 1 and sits next door to a Citroen showroom.

Both dealerships were acquired by Inchcape from Bentleys Motor Group and sees 70 employees transferred to Inchcape.

David Graham, retail operations director, Inchcape UK, said: ‘It’s a pleasure to be welcoming new colleagues to Inchcape, who bring with them great expertise having done a fantastic job over the years.

‘Having represented Toyota as an official partner for many years, we pride ourselves on delivering high standards of customer service.

‘In welcoming Bentleys Motor Group colleagues into our business, you can expect to be greeted on site by the same familiar faces and receive continued support with your new or approved used purchase and aftersales care moving forward.’

He added: ‘I have no doubt they will be a huge asset to our customers in Warrington and our business overall, and our valued customers can be assured that Inchcape is committed to providing the highest levels of service and customer care.’

Last month, Inchcape said it’s on course to make up to £370m pre-tax profit for the past financial year – a rise of more than £70m over previous estimates.

A short trading update published to the London Stock Exchange on June 16 said the dealer group continued to perform strongly and exceed expectations.

The group’s interim results will be published on July 28.

Picture: The ex-Bentleys Motor Group Toyota Warrington site, taken from Google