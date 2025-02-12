Industry leaders demand VAT cut on public EV charging as lobby group writes to Treasury

An EV lobby group has written to the chancellor demanding that VAT be cut on public charging, with industry big wigs lining up to back the proposals.

FairCharge, which campaigns for ‘EV affordability for all’, has written to the Treasury urging them to cut VAT on public charging from 20% to 5%.

It says the move would help build consumer confidence and increase EV take up among buyers who can’t charge at home.

It had previously been hoped that the measure would be included in last autumn’s Budget but the government largely resisted calls for additional EV support.

FairCharge says is has been ‘surprised’ by how ‘reluctant’ the Government has been to act on the issue, labelling the stance a ‘bizarre and conspicuous policy omission’.