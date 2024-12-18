Public charging concerns are now biggest barrier to EV take-up, finds What Car?

Concerns over the state of the public charging network are now the biggest barrier stopping drivers from going electric, a new study has revealed.

Consumer Champion What Car? has been polling nearly 2,000 motorists to find out what is preventing them from taking the plunge and getting behind the wheel of an EV.

Worries about public charging infrastructure were cited by more than a third (37%) of the private car buyers who responded to the survey.

The result means that the issue has now overtaken range anxiety as the biggest barrier to EV adoption.

Meanwhile, the high cost of new EVs was the biggest hurdle for 34% of car buyers, with range remaining the main worry for 25% of respondents.

What Car? also found a continued hostility from some to the concept of going electric, with one in seven telling the firm that they will never buy an EV.

For others, the firm found that a number of simple Government steps could help to boost take-up.

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of people said they would consider an EV if the Government implemented one of four financial incentives.

The most popular (chosen by 18% of respondents) was to make public EV charging cheaper by reducing the VAT on it from 20% to 5%, bringing it in line with the tax on home electricity.

The reintroduction of a Government grant for EV buyers is favoured by 16% of people, and 15% believe EVs should remain exempt from the £410 annual ‘expensive car’ VED levy, rather than having to pay it from April 2025.

An overall reduction in electricity prices, enabled by a cut in tax, would incentivise 12% of people. What Car?’s research also showed that the steps would encourage 48% to make the switch.

Elsewhere, tightening up new public charging legislation to make the networks more accountable would encourage 27% of people to consider an EV.

Reacting to the results, What Car? consumer editor Claire Evans, said: ‘It is now critical that the Government takes action to encourage people to switch to EVs. The What Car? EV manifesto highlights nine areas that need to be addressed to make EVs more appealing to car buyers.

‘The measures that need to be taken include reducing VAT on public EV charging, speeding up the expansion of the public charging network by removing planning red tape, tightening up legislation on EV networks to ensure they are reliable and introducing financial incentives for EV buyers, such as lower VAT on new cars and low VED rates on all EVs.’