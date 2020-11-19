The Porsche Panamera has been named the world’s most hashtag-worthy used car on Instagram.
Basking in the spotlight, the four-door Porsche with the hashtag ‘porschepanamera’ has been posted on the site an incredible 334,000 times.
Close behind was the BMW 7 Series in second with 316,000 uses of its hashtag.
Rolls Royce was the strongest brand on the the list, taking up three out of the 15 spots with the Phantom, Wraith and Ghost.
With 250,000 uses of the hashtag, the Phantom ranked at number three behind the Panamera and 7 Series.
The research was conducted by Click4reg Private Plates and takes into account hashtags used across the entire world as well as different hashtag variations for each of the cars.
The research will prove useful for car dealers planning a social media strategy that should include Instagram.
1. Porsche Panamera
Hashtag: porschepanamera
Number of times used: 344,000
2. BMW 7 Series
Hashtag: bmw7series
Number of times used: 316,000
3. Rolls-Royce Phantom
Hashtag: rollsroycephantom
Number of times used: 250,000
4. Audi A8
Hashtag: audia8
Number of times used: 240,000
5. Rolls-Royce Wraith
Hashtag: rollsroycewraith
Number of times used: 233,000
6. Rolls-Royce Ghost
Hashtag: rollsroyceghost
Number of times used: 201,000
7. Hyundai Genesis
Hashtag: hyundaigenesis
Number of times used: 155,000
8. Bentley Continental GT
Hashtag: bentleycontinentalgt
Number of times used: 153,000
9. Lexus LS
Hashtag: lexusls
Number of times used: 135,000
10. Bentley Bentayga
Hashtag: bentleybentayga
Number of times used: 123,000
11. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Hashtag: mercedessclass
Number of times used: 96,600
12. Jaguar XJ
Hashtag: jaguarxj
Number of times used: 75,500
13. Audi E-Tron
Hashtag: audietron
Number of times used: 58,800
14. Range Rover
Hashtag: landroverrangerover
Number of times used: 35,700
15. Jaguar I-Pace
Hashtag: jaguaripace
Number of times used 29,500
