The Porsche Panamera has been named the world’s most hashtag-worthy used car on Instagram.

Basking in the spotlight, the four-door Porsche with the hashtag ‘porschepanamera’ has been posted on the site an incredible 334,000 times.

Close behind was the BMW 7 Series in second with 316,000 uses of its hashtag.

Rolls Royce was the strongest brand on the the list, taking up three out of the 15 spots with the Phantom, Wraith and Ghost.

With 250,000 uses of the hashtag, the Phantom ranked at number three behind the Panamera and 7 Series.

The research was conducted by Click4reg Private Plates and takes into account hashtags used across the entire world as well as different hashtag variations for each of the cars.

The research will prove useful for car dealers planning a social media strategy that should include Instagram.

1. Porsche Panamera

Hashtag: porschepanamera

Number of times used: 344,000

2. BMW 7 Series

Hashtag: bmw7series

Number of times used: 316,000

3. Rolls-Royce Phantom

Hashtag: rollsroycephantom

Number of times used: 250,000

4. Audi A8

Hashtag: audia8

Number of times used: 240,000

5. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Hashtag: rollsroycewraith

Number of times used: 233,000

6. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Hashtag: rollsroyceghost

Number of times used: 201,000

7. Hyundai Genesis

Hashtag: hyundaigenesis

Number of times used: 155,000

8. Bentley Continental GT

Hashtag: bentleycontinentalgt

Number of times used: 153,000

9. Lexus LS

Hashtag: lexusls

Number of times used: 135,000

10. Bentley Bentayga

Hashtag: bentleybentayga

Number of times used: 123,000

11. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Hashtag: mercedessclass

Number of times used: 96,600

12. Jaguar XJ

Hashtag: jaguarxj

Number of times used: 75,500

13. Audi E-Tron

Hashtag: audietron

Number of times used: 58,800

14. Range Rover

Hashtag: landroverrangerover

Number of times used: 35,700

15. Jaguar I-Pace

Hashtag: jaguaripace

Number of times used 29,500