Interest in EVs holds strong but hybrids are more popular for next car purchase

Consumers interest in electric vehicles remains strong and but hybrids will see the biggest growth, according to new data.

The latest Motors Consumer Insight Survey saw the highest level of EV ownership at 8% while 19% expect their next car to be electric.

Consistent with today’s ACEA figures, hybrids are the biggest growth area and Motors’ data predicts the number owned could jump from 10% to 31% when buyers choose their next car.

The Consumer Insight Survey polls 2,000 car buyers who are sole or joint decision makers when purchasing a vehicle.

Nearly half of those looking to purchase an EV are focused on new models (49%), followed by nearly new cars aged up to two years old (41%) and used (34%).

The likelihood of buying a used EV increases according to when buyers plan to purchase, rising from 24% in the next two years to 39% in over two years.

Access to charging points remains the biggest concern but overall it has fallen from 44% to 39%. Range anxiety is unchanged at 34%, while cost has reduced from 42% to 33%.

Despite the positive feeling towards EVs, 28% still said they would never buy one. These were mainly women over-45 with a household income below £30,000, according to Motors.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors, said: ‘Our latest Consumer Insight Panel highlights how EV ownership has increased significantly, with consideration set to grow in the next buying cycle, despite the emergence of a distinct group of EV rejectors.

‘For dealers this presents opportunities given that wholesale and retail prices of used EVs have stabilised.

‘The findings also highlight the current concerns and pain points which dealers should address in their sales and marketing communications to improve the confidence of potential EV buyers.

‘Clearly EVs are not for everyone, which is why there is an ongoing need for dealers to stock a mix of fuel types to match differing buyer needs.’