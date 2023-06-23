Italian cars leading the way with the biggest used car price rises

Used car models from Alfa Romeo, Peugeot and Vauxhall were among the used cars to increase the most in value this month.

Auto Trader announced a surprise rise in used car values in June, with prices up 0.3 per cent on May.

Excluding the unusual post-pandemic quirks in the market, used car prices traditionally fall in June. In 2019, for example, they dropped back 0.9 per cent in the month.

Biggest risers during this June were cars more than 10 years old – shooting up nine per cent.

Auto Trader data – taken from analysing 800,000 prices – showed the biggest riser, though, was the Alfa Rome Giulietta, adding 5.5 per cent to its average asking price of £9,501.

The Peugeot RCZ was second, adding the same percentage to its average price of £7,138.

While the Vauxhall Antara was third with a 3.6 per cent rise taking its average price to £5,607.

Biggest used car price rises in June

Source: Auto Trader, comparing May 2023 to June 2023

Alfa Romeo Giulietta – +5.5% Peugeot RCZ – +5.5% Vauxhall Antara – +3.6% Citroen C4 Picasso – +2.4% Toyota Land Cruiser – +2.2% Renault Scenic – +2.2% Audi A8 – +1.9% Mazda MX5 RF – +1.9% Nissan Qashqai+2 – +1.8% Vauxhall Zafira Tourer – +1.6%

As well as appearing in the top 10 list for June, the Renault Scenic has also put on considerable value in the last 12 months, increasing in value by 12.9 per cent.

Looking at the annual used car price rises, there are some impressive rises for a variety of used cars.

Auto Trader said these increases have come as a result of continued steady demand for used cars amid shortages of stock.

The firm also said recent public transport strikes had led to more consumers valuing the independence their cars offer even more than usual.

Biggest annual used car price rises

Source: Auto Trader, comparing June 2023 to June 2022

Fiat Panda – +17.2% Peugeot Partner Tepee – +16.2% Renault Twingo – +14.8% Suzuki Jimny – +14.1% Volkswagen Up – +13.6% Hyundai i10 – +13.3% Renault Scenic – +12.9% Hyundai i30 – +12.4% Citroen Berlingo – +12.3% Kia Picanto – +11.4%

Richard Walker, Data & Insights Director at Auto Trader, said: ‘Despite 38 months of year-on-year growth, we’re still seeing huge price increases on some ICE models, which are massively outperforming the wider market.

‘It highlights just how important it is to follow the data to help find the makes and models offering the best margin potential.’