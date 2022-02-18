It’s a wrap! Dealership PMS lends Nissan Micra support to prostate cancer charity

Haverfordwest dealership PMS has wrapped a Nissan Micra to be used by Prostate Cymru to help raise awareness of the cancer.

The supermini will be used by the charity at events across Wales throughout the year.

The bespoke wrapper was designed by Nissan and Haverfordwest’s Mobad Solutions,

PMS director John Green, who was named Fundraiser of the Year by Prostate Cymru last year, said: ‘We are delighted to continue our support for Prostate Cymru.

‘It is so important to raise awareness of a condition that affects so many men and their families and friends across Wales.

‘My hope is that in the future there will be a national screening programme for prostate cancer. Until then, we must do everything that we can to ensure men are aware of the disease.

‘We are pleased to be able to support Prostate Cymru’s excellent and vitally important work.’

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and a man dies of the condition every 45 minutes in the UK.

Prostate Cymru chief executive Tina Tew said: ‘We are beyond grateful to John Green and PMS for their support providing us with our new awareness vehicle.

‘Throughout the years, John has raised funds for the charity, winning our Fundraiser of the Year award, and his support has been invaluable.

‘This Nissan Micra will be used to help our awareness team as they fulfil one of our key aims: educating men in Wales about the dangers of prostate disease and cancer.’