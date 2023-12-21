Chinese brand Jaecoo on its way to join Omoda in UK next year with J7 luxury SUV

Jaecoo is coming to the UK next summer with its J7 luxury SUV.

It’ll be arriving in July to join fellow Chery brand Omoda, said Jaecoo UK in a post on LinkedIn.

The company said: ‘The J7 epitomises the brand’s commitment to combining robust off-road capabilities with contemporary urban sophistication.’

It’ll boast five-star safety standards, including an energy-absorbing cage-like body design, and use high-strength steel extensively.

The J7 will also have advanced driver-assistance systems as well as a super-large sky-screen, a new head-up display, plus 540° panoramic imaging.

Jaecoo UK wrote: ‘At the heart of the J7’s appeal is Jaecoo’s innovative Ardis (all-terrain driving intelligence system) and third-generation hybrid PHEV technology.

‘These features underscore the brand’s dedication to deploying innovative technologies in the pursuit of true luxury experiences.’

Chery is starting sales of the Omoda early next year with its Omoda 5 SUV, and Jaecoo UK said: ‘With both brands, the offering caters to a broad spectrum of consumers, offering more premium and luxurious options as well as more mainstream vehicles, always with design and technology at their heart.’

It is understood that a dealer network is in the process of being established in the UK, although it’s not known yet if Jaecoo will share showrooms with its Omoda sibling.

Image via Jaecoo website