Jaguar has rounded off its mid-life updates to its F-Pace SUV range by revealing a new SVR model.

The bodywork gets larger air intakes at the front with new ‘x-shape’ elements in the bumper and the bonnet gets a wider power bulge. Customers can opt for a new 22-inch forged alloy wheel design, too.

Other exterior changes are in keeping with the rest of the newly updated F-Pace range, so there are slim quad LED headlights and new rear lights.

The SVR gets a new interior too just like the standard 2021 model year F-Paces, with better quality materials, a redesigned look and a new curved infotainment screen featuring Jaguar Land Rover’s new PivoPro operating system.

Under the bonnet still lies Jaguar’s British-built 542bhp 5.0-litre supercharged V8, but a revised torque curve boosts peak torque to 700Nm and there’s a new stronger torque convertor pinched from the XE SV Project 8 saloon.

The top speed has risen by 2mph to 178mph while the SVR gets from zero to 60mph 0.3 seconds quicker than before, now taking 3.8 seconds. Despite this, CO2 emissions are down by 6g/km (to 275g/km) and fuel economy is up slightly to 23.1mpg.

Jaguar’s SVO division has also fine-tuned the SVR with a range of small modifications, including an electric brake booster giving a shorter pedal and better feel and there’s a new steering rack.

The SVR’s adaptive dampers and chassis bushes have also been revised giving a greater distinction between Comfort and Dynamic modes.

Prices are up by around £2,000 over the outgoing car with the new SVR now starting at £77,595.