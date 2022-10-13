Jaguar tumbles to the bottom of the pile as car dealers have their say

Jaguar has finished bottom of the pile of car manufacturers to represent in this year’s Car Dealer Power survey.

The results, unveiled last night in a special video, revealed the British-based car firm had tumbled 10 places in our survey to 24th place.

Jaguar dealers scored the car maker particularly poorly for its manufacturer requirements, return on investment and forward planning.

Car manufacturers are scored in 13 categories by their car dealer partners in our survey and an overall percentage score is generated to rank them in our table.

At the top of the survey was Kia, securing first place for the third year in a row, scoring 90.8 per cent.

Jaguar, meanwhile, scored just 54.3 per cent.

The winners and losers of our survey were discussed in detail as part of Car Dealer Power Awards video. If you click on the video below it will start at the relevant section.

Also faring poorly in this year’s survey was Subaru – dropping 12 places from 10th last year to 22nd this year.

It scored 59.8 per cent and received woeful scores for used cars and return on investment.

And in 23rd place was Fiat, dropping three places to remain in the bottom quarter of the table.

It was panned for its forward planning, bonuses, used cars, marketing and finance offers and received a score of 58.6 per cent.

There were some big fallers too.

Mazda dropped 13 places this year to 19th (sixth last year). The Japanese firm was first in 2019 so this will be a worrying fall.

It scored 67.5 per cent with its marketing and brand awareness taking a kicking from its dealers.

Honda scored 61.1 per cent and dropped 13 places too – down from 8th on the list last year to 21st in 2022.

There were some big winners, though, with Volvo leaping 16 places to fifth and Renault jumping 14 places to fourth.

The full results and details on exactly how those manufacturers scored can be found here.

Car Dealer Power also named the best motor trade suppliers to do business with and all the winners this year, and details on the highly commended placed firms, can be found in this dedicated section.