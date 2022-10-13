Log in

News

Jaguar tumbles to the bottom of the pile as car dealers have their say

  • Jaguar finished bottom in our Car Dealer Power survey for 2022
  • Dealers rank their manufacturer partners in 13 categories to produce an overall score
  • Fiat and Subaru also finish in bottom three, as Mazda and Honda plummet
  • Details of the winners and losers are discussed in awards video above (which will start at the relevant section)

Time 7:19 am, October 13, 2022

Jaguar has finished bottom of the pile of car manufacturers to represent in this year’s Car Dealer Power survey.

The results, unveiled last night in a special video, revealed the British-based car firm had tumbled 10 places in our survey to 24th place.

Jaguar dealers scored the car maker particularly poorly for its manufacturer requirements, return on investment and forward planning.

Advert

Car manufacturers are scored in 13 categories by their car dealer partners in our survey and an overall percentage score is generated to rank them in our table.

At the top of the survey was Kia, securing first place for the third year in a row, scoring 90.8 per cent.

Jaguar, meanwhile, scored just 54.3 per cent.

The winners and losers of our survey were discussed in detail as part of Car Dealer Power Awards video. If you click on the video below it will start at the relevant section.

Advert

Also faring poorly in this year’s survey was Subaru – dropping 12 places from 10th last year to 22nd this year.

It scored 59.8 per cent and received woeful scores for used cars and return on investment.

And in 23rd place was Fiat, dropping three places to remain in the bottom quarter of the table.

It was panned for its forward planning, bonuses, used cars, marketing and finance offers and received a score of 58.6 per cent.

There were some big fallers too. 

Mazda dropped 13 places this year to 19th (sixth last year). The Japanese firm was first in 2019 so this will be a worrying fall.

It scored 67.5 per cent with its marketing and brand awareness taking a kicking from its dealers.

Honda scored 61.1 per cent and dropped 13 places too – down from 8th on the list last year to 21st in 2022.

There were some big winners, though, with Volvo leaping 16 places to fifth and Renault jumping 14 places to fourth.

The full results and details on exactly how those manufacturers scored can be found here.

Car Dealer Power also named the best motor trade suppliers to do business with and all the winners this year, and details on the highly commended placed firms, can be found in this dedicated section.

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51