Jamie Caple, Car Quay – Dealers’ Dealer of the Year Winner 2023

Our Dealers’ Dealer of the Year award aims to celebrate the person in the motor trade who does the most to help others in the industry.

The trophy is extra special as it is our only award voted for by the dealers, reflecting the high regard in which the winner is held among their peers.

There can be no doubt that our two highly commended dealers – Craig Applegate and Sean Kelly – rank among the very best the trade has to offer but there could only be one winner.

This year, the coveted prize was awarded to Car Quay boss Jamie Caple, who previously picked up the gong in 2021.

Caple and Car Quay have been serial winners at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards down the years and the business also claimed top prize in the Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars category.

Reflecting on his latest success, the Derbyshire-based Caple told Car Dealer: ‘I didn’t expect this. I really didn’t. I’m grateful and really proud of this industry – I love this industry that we’re in.

‘One of the reasons I think I might have won is because I’ll offer advice and help to fellow traders. I want everyone to win.

Craig Applegate, Carite

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Sean Kelly, Vines Group

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

‘I know it has been a tough year this year for many reasons but to be recognised by my industry contemporaries, friends, colleagues and probably people I don’t even know is very humbling.

‘It doesn’t cost anything to help someone. To pick the phone up and give someone five minutes of your time costs nothing and you can help people. If I’ve done that for one person then I’m thrilled.

‘I’m a bit emotional. It means a lot. It really does.’

On hand to offer his congratulations after the ceremony was Car Dealer founder James Baggott.

He added: ‘Our Dealers’ Dealer Award is always a tightly fought contest as it recognises the industry leaders who stand out most among their peers.

‘This year’s winner – Car Quay’s Jamie Caple – impressed colleagues with his eagerness to help out others and was deemed to be a simply brilliant spokesperson for the trade.

‘He previously won the coveted gong in 2021 and leaves the Used Car Awards with our heartiest congratulations!’

Main image: Jamie Caple collecting his award from Joff Suter (sales director at AutoProtect Group) and Mike Brewer