Jan 12: Brexit ‘denial’ criticised by London Mayor; NHS strikes warning over patients; Royal Mail cyber attack; Suzuki eVX concept

Sadiq Khan criticises ‘denial and avoidance’ of Brexit’s ‘immense damage’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is set to criticise the government’s ‘denial and avoidance’ of the ‘immense damage’ Brexit is doing to the country.

In a speech at London’s Mansion House government dinner today, he will argue for a shift away from the current ‘unnecessarily hard-line version’ of Brexit towards greater alignment with Europe.

The mayor is expected to say: ‘I simply can’t keep quiet about the immense damage Brexit is doing. Ministers seem to have developed selective amnesia when it comes to one of the root causes of our problems. Brexit can’t be airbrushed out of history or the consequences wished away.’

Barclay to meet health unions as leaders warn strikes could put patients at risk

Future NHS strikes could ‘intensify’ the risk to patients, health leaders have warned as they urged ministers to reach an agreement with trade unions as soon as possible.

The warning from the NHS Confederation comes as ministers are set to sit down with various unions today – including doctors – in a bid to avert future strikes.

But talks with medics, particularly those from the British Medical Association (BMA), may start on a sour note after health secretary Steve Barclay cancelled a meeting yesterday in favour of conducting media interviews. He is set to meet with BMA representatives as well as the hospital doctors’ union HCSA and British Dental Association today.

Royal Mail suffers ‘severe service disruption’ after cyber incident

Royal Mail is experiencing ‘severe disruption’ to its international export services following a cyber incident, the company has announced.

It said in a statement that it was temporarily unable to despatch export items including letters and parcels to overseas destinations.

‘We have asked customers temporarily to stop submitting any export items into the network while we work hard to resolve the issue. Some customers may experience delay or disruption to items already shipped for export,’ it said. Import operations are on a full service with some minor delays.

Turbines set new British wind power record

Britain’s wind turbines have again generated a record amount of electricity for households across the country, according to figures.

Data from National Grid yesterday suggested that around 21.6 gigawatts (GW) of electricity was being produced early on Tuesday evening.

Wind turbines were providing around 50.4 per cent of the power needed across Britain between 6pm and 6.30pm, when demand is traditionally higher than other times of the day. It was the second time in around two weeks that the wind record has been broken in Britain.

Almost 75,000 NI businesses to receive new rates valuations

Nearly 75,000 non-domestic properties in Northern Ireland are to receive new valuations for their business rates bills from April.

Known as Reval2023, the process by Land and Property Services will result in a new non-domestic valuation list based on an assessment of the market rent for the property.

Non-domestic rates currently generate around £650m a year in Northern Ireland.

Jump of nearly 20 per cent in amounts needed for retirement minimum living standards

The annual income people will need for a minimum standard of living in retirement has jumped by nearly a fifth in the space of a year, according to an industry body.

In its latest inflation update, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said the cost of a minimum lifestyle has increased from £10,900 in 2021 to £12,800 in 2022 – or 18 per cent – for a single person and from £16,700 to £19,900 – or 19 per cent – for a couple.

Rising food and fuel prices have contributed significantly to the increase in the amounts retirees need for a minimum standard of living, it said.

Vacancies remain at City watchdog despite hiring spree

The City watchdog managed to fill more than 100 vacancies during the summer and autumn but almost one in 10 positions still remain empty, new figures show.

Data released by the Financial Conduct Authority in response to a Freedom of Information request shows there were 449 vacancies at the end of November.

At the time, there was a total of 4,821 full-time equivalent jobs at the regulator, meaning that around 9.3 per cent of positions were empty.

‘Renewed offer’ on table to avert further rail strikes, says Harper

A ‘renewed offer’ will be on the table at crunch talks to avert more rail strikes, transport secretary Mark Harper has said.

Officials from the Rail Delivery Group, representing train firms, will meet with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Transport Salaried Staffs Association today in a fresh bid to break the deadlock.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of the Aslef train drivers’ union, told the Commons transport select committee yesterday there was ‘zero’ chance of a resolution. But Harper later said that was ‘unfair’ as the situation had ‘moved on’.

Suzuki’s eVX concept points at firm’s next-generation EVs

Suzuki has revealed a new concept car that previews what its next generation of electric vehicles could look like.

Unveiled at the Auto Expert 2023 event in Delhi, the eVX is expected to go on sale during 2025. Using a 60kWh battery, it’s said to be capable of delivering up to 342 miles of electric range when tested to the Indian MIDC driving cycle.

Although initial details are scarce, the car’s high ride height and chunky bumpers suggest that it could be a more off-road-focused model than other EVs on sale today.

Market movements

The FTSE 100 finished up 30.49 points yesterday at 7,724.98 – its highest close since August 2018. The Cac 40 was up 55.05 points at 6,924.19, the Dax was up 42.30 points at 4,099.76 and the Dow Jones was up 268.91 points at 33,973.01.

Weather outlook

A windy day, today will start bright in the north-east but rain and cloud will then sweep in from the west for most, says BBC Weather. That will clear east for the south later, but it’ll stay cloudy and wet in the north.

Friday will see cloud breaking up for most of the day, leaving bright spells. Some showers will continue in the far north, though, and a thin band of cloud and showers will drift east across the UK through the day.

