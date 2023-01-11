Exclusive: BMW halts sale of all police cars to forces in UK with immediate effect

BMW has halted all car sales to police forces in the UK with immediate effect and shut down its sales centre in London.

BMW’s International & Specialist Sales Division, based at its Park Lane, Mayfair, dealership closed this week.

A team of around 20 people arrived at work to be told the department was shutting down. BMW Park Lane is consulting impacted staff.

BMW told Car Dealer that it would now be ‘prioritising sales to retail and corporate customers’ and moving away from sales to the police and other authorities.

The halt of sales to the police follows a number of forces across the UK restricting duties carried out by BMW police cars featuring the N57 diesel engine.

Some forces stopped the cars being used for high speed pursuits and relegated them to ‘less stressful’ duties.

The N57 engine features in the 330d, 530d and X5 models used by police up and down the country.

Forces have seen a number of cars engulfed in flames, the most serious of which claimed the life of police officer Nick Dumphreys who died after the BMW he was driving in Cumbria caught fire on an emergency run.

BMW said the problem with the N57 engine was down to the ‘particular way’ police use the vehicles and that there was ‘no need for action on any civilian vehicles’.

One serving traffic police officer, who wished to remain anonymous, told Car Dealer: ‘We have had no end of problems with the N57-engined BMWs.

‘After the fires, a lot of our cars were just put aside and we weren’t allowed to use them.

‘The problem comes from the fact we have to leave them idling at a scene to keep the lights running for a long time and then, if another call comes, blast them at full speed to the next job – the engines just hated that.

‘The end of sales of BMWs to police forces is a huge thing. They’ll be missed despite the problems. They’ve been used by forces for decades.’

Forces are now swapping to Volvo V90 and XC90 models as well as Volkswagen Touaregs.

‘This really is a sad state of affairs, but I can understand why BMW has done it – we’re probably a pain in the ass and we get the cars far cheaper than they can sell them to normal customers,’ the officer added.

In a statement, BMW told Car Dealer: ‘With high demand for our cars continuing to outstrip supply, we will be prioritising sales to our retail and corporate customers in the future and moving away from some areas of our authorities and specialist business.

‘BMW Park Lane has historically been responsible for specialist vehicle sales and so now is being restructured.

‘It is proposed that some responsibilities will move into the BMW UK National Sales Company (NSC) in Farnborough. BMW Park Lane is now entering into a consultation period with a small number of impacted staff.’

The National Police Chiefs’ Council has been contacted for comment.

