Land Rover makes most unreliable cars, claims Honest John

Motoring website Honest John has named Land Rover as the most unreliable car manufacturer.

The website polled 6,000 car owners and asked them to rate their cars under a variety of categories to give the cars a score out of 10.

The Honest John Satisfaction Survey then ranked cars for their reliability and how satisfied they were with the ownership experience.

Land Rover was named the maker of the most unreliable cars, followed by Peugeot and Fiat.

The Mercedes GLC was named as the least satisfying car to own, followed by the Toyota Rav4 and Ford Fiesta.

The Mercedes was singled out for its ‘high repair costs’ while owners also lambasted the ‘poor fuel economy’ of the 2015-2022 model.

And when it came to the most unreliable used car models, the Mercedes GLC was also branded the worst. In second place was the Peugeot 3008 and in third was the Ford Kuga.

Most unreliable car makers

Source: Honest John

Land Rover Peugeot Fiat Volkswagen Citroen Mercedes Benz Ford Porsche Audi Jaguar

Honest John senior editor Dan Powell said: ‘Six thousand people took part in the latest Honest John Satisfaction Index and the results will help car buyers make the most informed decision about their next vehicle purchase.

‘The Honest John Satisfaction Index uncovers what matters most to car buyers in the UK, with car brands and vehicles assessed on reliability, build quality, fuel economy, repair costs and performance.

‘Ride comfort, handling, ease of use, practicality and technology are also considered, as well as safety.’

At the other end of the spectrum, Lexus was named the most reliable car manufacturer and the most satisfying to own overall.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Tucson was named as the most satisfying individual used model to own.

Most unreliable used cars

Source: Honest John

Mercedes GLC Peugeot 3008 Ford Kuga Land Rover Discovery Sport Skoda Octavia Mercedes C Class Nissan Qashqai Ford Fiesta Volvo V40 BMW 3 Series

The Honest John survey follows research by What Car? in September last year that found the Land Rover Discovery was the most unreliable used car.

That survey quizzed 25,000 owners and found those that had a Discovery experienced problems with electrics, bodywork and batteries.

Least satisfying cars

Source: Honest John

Mercedes GLC Toyota Rav4 Ford Fiesta Vauxhall Mokka Honda CRV Mercedes C Class Volvo V40 Honda HR-V Nissan Qashqai Honda Civic

Honest John is owned by Heycar, which bought the website in February 2020.

