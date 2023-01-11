Polestar delivers 50,000 new cars to achieve sales target for 2022

Polestar delivered more than 50,000 cars last year to achieve its sales target for 2022, the firm has announced.

The Swedish EV brand started slowly but was boosted by a stellar final quarter, which saw it sell a whopping 21,000 cars in just three months.

That final burst gave the company an end-of-year total of 51,500 – an 80 per cent year-on-year increase.

Of all the cars sold throughout the year, 7,345 were delivered to British buyers.

Bosses are now expecting sales to grow considerably again in 2023 with the introduction of its new Polestar 3 SUV, as well as a coupe-styled Polestar 4 SUV, which is due later in the year.

The company currently only makes one model – The Polestar 2 – but hopes that the new additions to the line up will see sales grow further.

It is now targeting 80,000 global sales in 2023, and 60 per cent year-on-year growth.

December @PolestarCars has been a crazy mission, with an all time high of deliveries. Team has been working extra hard right to the end of the year. Mission accomplished ☑️👊🏻 — Thomas Ingenlath (@ThomasIngenlath) December 30, 2022

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said: ‘I’m proud of the many milestones we achieved in 2022 and in particular the massive team effort that went into delivering our strongest quarter to date – surpassing our 50,000 global volumes target for the year. We are now fully focused on 2023.

‘There will be the usual quarterly variations, but I’m confident that we will continue to actively manage our supply chain to meet the growing demand for Polestar 2, commence first deliveries of Polestar 3 and launch Polestar 4.’

Polestar are the latest brand to report record sales in 2022 following the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Bentley has sold more than 15,000 cars for the first time ever while bosses at Rolls described the last 12 months as ‘momentous’ after passing 6,000 sales.

