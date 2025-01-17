Jan 17: Best and worst energy firms revealed; Hamas-held hostages deal; Alpina B8 GT

Best and worst energy firms revealed as customer choice slowly returns

Octopus Energy, Utility Warehouse and 100Green have been named the best energy providers in an annual survey by watchdog Which?

British Gas, Scottish Power and Ovo Energy languish at the bottom of the rankings, based on the experiences of almost 12,000 energy customers and the consumer group’s assessment of 16 firms’ practices and policies.

British Gas, Ovo Energy, Scottish Power and So Energy all achieved an overall score of less than 60%. Meanwhile, Octopus Energy achieved the highest overall score of 74%.

Revenue and Customs workers to strike in pay dispute

HM Revenue and Customs workers are to strike on the last two days of the month in a dispute over pay.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said its members employed by a private firm at HMRC will walk out days before the self-assessment online tax return deadline.

Meanwhile, strikes planned by workers on Avanti West Coast over the next two Sundays have been called off to allow for intensive talks. Future strikes are still in place.

New Alpina B8 GT Gran Coupe will be limited to just 99 examples

Alpina has revealed its latest limited-edition offering with the B8 GT Gran Coupe.

Power comes from a 625bhp 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8, while the exterior features plenty of additions including carbon fibre air ducts, air diffuser and side dive planes. Classic 21-inch Alpina alloys also feature, and there’s a limited colour palette, while on the inside there are touches celebrating founder Burkard Bovensiepe.

Production will be limited to just 99 examples, and prices start at £189,500.

The markets

Luxury stocks have surged worldwide after Richemont, which owns Cartier, posted soaring sales, as investors bet on a recovery for the sector.

The FTSE 100 gained 91 points on Thursday to finish the day at 8,392, or a 1.1% rise. France’s Cac 40 closed 2.1% higher, and in Frankfurt the Dax was up 0.3%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were roughly flat.

The pound was flat against the US dollar at 1.224 on Thursday; Sterling was down about 0.1% against the euro at 1.188.

Local reviews into grooming will get answers and bring change, says Cooper

An audit looking into the current scale and nature of “gang-based exploitation” across the country has been announced, as well as local reviews into grooming in some areas.

The home secretary, following weeks of pressure including from billionaire X-owner Elon Musk for a national inquiry into grooming, said local reviews would provide more answers and change than a nationwide probe.

Yvette Cooper’s announcements came a day after she was threatened with legal action over the child grooming issue.

Benjamin Netanyahu says officials have reached a deal to return hostages

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a deal to return Hamas-held hostages in the Gaza Strip has been reached.

The announcement early came a day after Netanyahu’s office said there were last-minute snags in talks to free hostages in return for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu said he would convene his security Cabinet on Friday and then the government to approve the ceasefire agreement.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Renault, Vauxhall and Volvo bosses to take to Car Dealer Live stage on March 13. Click the link to find out more and to book your tickets.

Polestar will add a compact SUV, the Polestar 7, to its lineup in 2026, alongside a new GT model. The brand will expand its European dealerships, streamline production with a single platform, and boost revenue through carbon credit sales.

Rising staff costs, driven by increased employer National Insurance, are car dealers’ top concern for 2025, with 40% highlighting it. Additional worries include stocking, premises, compliance, and vehicle preparation costs, alongside fears of falling vehicle sales and ZEV mandate impacts.

LSH Auto has opened BYD Bury in Mill Gate Shopping Centre, showcasing BYD’s full EV range, including Atto 3, Dolphin, and Seal models. The high-tech store supports BYD’s UK expansion, with plans for more EVs by 2025.

Motors has partnered with ClickMechanic to offer 185-point pre-purchase inspections, including test drives, starting at £79. This initiative enhances transparency, supports remote sales for independent dealers, and provides buyers with confidence through detailed reports sent immediately after inspection.

Lamborghini delivered 10,700 cars in 2024, up 6%, with growth in EMEA, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Skoda and Cupra also saw increases, while Audi and Bentley faced declines. Volkswagen Group overall delivered 9.3 million vehicles, down 2.3%.

Weather

A cloudy day for most although there will be some brightness in the far north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Highs of around 10 degrees.

A similar picture tonight with cloud covering most parts of the country. Clear skies further north.