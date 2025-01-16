LSH Auto opens fifth BYD site with new showroom in Bury’s Mill Gate Shopping Centre

Dealer Group LSH Auto has added to its portfolio of BYD showrooms with the opening of a new site in the north of England.

The firm has launched BYD Bury, which is located in the heart of the town within the Mill Gate Shopping Centre.

Bosses have described the site as a ‘high-tech experience store’ which will showcase the full BYD range, with space for five cars on display.

Models will also be available to test drive, with potential buyers able to get behind the wheel of BYD’s Atto 3, Dolphin, Seal models.

LSH was among the first dealer group’s in the UK to agree a franchise agreement with BYD and it now operates sites for the brand in West London, Stockport, Macclesfield and Tamworth.

Reacting to the opening, Angela Tierney, shopping centre manager at Mill Gate Shopping Centre, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome BYD Bury to our shopping centre.

‘We look forward to showcasing the brand’s cutting-edge vehicles and making electric motoring more accessible for our shoppers.’

Mark Taylor, head of business at BYD Bury, added: ‘BYD provides exceptional value and is committed to making electric motoring accessible for all.

‘Our new Bury store will provide an outstanding experience for guests to see and test-drive the full range of amazing BYD vehicles.’

The new dealership marks the first step in BYD’s ambitious plans for the UK in 2025 and beyond.

Car Dealer reported back in November that the Chinese outfit is planning on bringing more EV and hybrids to these shores over the next two years.

The outfit’s luxury Yangwang brand is also set to come to Europe, although that is not expected until 2026.