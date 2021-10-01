JBR Capital lends £100m since March to enjoy record business period

Leading automotive finance provider JBR Capital has enjoyed its most successful business period to date, the firm has announced.

Driven by the post-pandemic pent-up demand for high-end vehicles, the London-based company has lent £100m since 1 March, enabling customers to fund their passion for supercars and luxury vehicles.

The UK’s only independent finance lender dedicated solely to high-end vehicle finance, JBR Capital was launched in 2015 and has lent £700m in tailored loans to date, rapidly establishing an enviable reputation within the automotive finance sector, forming close relationships with dealers, brokers, and customers.

Data from the last six months reveals Porsche to be the most in-demand marque, followed by Land Rover/Range Rover, with Mercedes-Benz in third place.

In terms of the most popular individual models JBR Capital has financed, the Porsche 911 Carrera takes the top spot, with the Range Rover Sport, followed by the Lamborghini Huracán, completing the top three.

The fourth most popular model is the Audi R8, while the Mercedes-Benz G Class AMG completes the top five.

Through a highly personalised approach JBR Capital has been able to serve and rapidly grow its loyal introducer and customer base.

The company’s holistic underwriting approach assists clients with a range of financial circumstances achieve an agreement with highly competitive monthly payments using a risk-based pricing model.

Through its partnership with Supercar Driver, JBR Capital immerses itself in the high-performance automotive community, attending key events throughout the year as one way of staying in touch with its customers.

While JBR Capital provides funding from £25,000 the average advance over the past six months has been £81,000 funded on a Hire Purchase agreement with an average repayment term of 42 months.

The most popular location for the provision of finance has proven to be the South East of England, followed by London and then the East of England.

Darren Selig, founder & chief commercial officer of JBR Capital, said: ‘At JBR Capital, we have always prided ourselves in our ability to create bespoke financial solutions for our customers and approve them quickly.

‘As the country began to emerge from lockdown in March, and the demand for high performance sports cars, supercars and prestige vehicles exploded to unprecedented levels, the ability to react quickly has proven even more crucial.

‘For many in the automotive community, 2020 was a lost year.

‘It is an understatement to say that customers were itching to get behind the wheel of the car of their dreams in time for summer 2021.

‘We are delighted that by living up to our “Fund your passion” mantra, we were able to help so many enthusiasts get out on the open road in the car they’ve always promised themselves.’

Nayan V Kisnadwala, chief executive officer, added: ‘The ending of lockdown in March opened the floodgates.

‘JBR Capital’s unmatched knowledge of the high-end automotive sector, combined with the fact that we had already initiated a recruitment drive to further bolster our highly motivated, customer focused and passionate workforce, meant that we were ideally placed to meet the demand.

‘We have increased our workforce by 50 per cent since the start of the year to ensure we continue providing the very best personalised service to our customers as we foresee demand for today’s high-performance cars remaining exceptionally strong.

‘At the same time, further growth will be fuelled by forthcoming models yet to be released.

‘In the months ahead, JBR Capital will continue to help customers fund their automotive passion.’