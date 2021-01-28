Dealer group JCT600 has added Citroen to its portfolio with a new showroom and service centre in Bradford.

It joins fellow Stellantis brands Peugeot and Vauxhall at the Sticker Lane site, with reserve-and-buy online options, click-and-collect in a dedicated location outside the showroom, and home delivery being offered on new and used vehicles.

Citroen customers will have access to up to 27 workshop bays on site, including two MOT bays.

John Tordoff, pictured, chief executive of JCT600, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Citroen to the JCT600 family. Citroen is a unique brand offering a very different range, but one which I’m sure our customers will enjoy.’

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroen UK, added: ‘The Bradford site is our latest new showroom opening for Citroen UK. We are excited to continue our work with JCT600, as they have a 75-year history as a trusted family brand.’

Once the current lockdown restrictions begin to ease, the site will showcase a range of new Citroen products, including the recently unveiled New C3 and C5 Aircross SUV hybrid,

It will also have the ë-Dispatch van, ë-SpaceTourer MPV, New C4 and New ë-C4, which is Citroen’s latest compact hatchback with a 100 per cent electric powertrain.

Citroen plans to open a number of new UK sites in 2021 as part of its ‘Advance UK’ plan, which was launched late last year, as it continues its electrification offensive.

