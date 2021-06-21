JCT600 celebrates 75 years since first opening doors

Yorkshire-based dealer group JCT600 has celebrated 75 years in business.

The company was founded as Brooklands Garage on Sticker Lane, Bradford, in 1946, and estimates it has sold over one million new and used vehicles since it opened its doors 75 years ago.

The business is still owned and managed by the Tordoff family and has turnover in excess of £1.3bn.

To mark the milestone, JCT600 last week shared a short film on its social media channels which looked back at where the company started.

The business also invited customers, suppliers and colleagues to share birthday messages on social media with the hashtag #JCT600is75.

JCT600 said in the last 75 years it has welcomed more than 20,000 colleagues to the business and in the last five years alone, 10 couples have started their journey together after meeting at JCT600.

It has also provided a vehicle service, MOT or maintenance more than four million times; and delivered over 10,000 vehicles to customers’ homes across the UK, travelling more than 500,000 miles in the process.

John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600, said: ‘Our 75th birthday is another huge moment for JCT600, and we’d like to take the great opportunity to thank everyone we work with, our loyal customers, colleagues and partners, for their continued support.

‘We’ve seen some massive changes in the motor industry since 1946 when we sold our first vehicle, a Jowett van for £175, and we’ve faced many challenges along the way.

‘However, as we have grown, we have retained our strong family values and I believe it is this that is the key to our longevity and continued success.

‘To have survived 75 years in business is an achievement in itself and we are proud that the JCT600 name is trusted by so many people.

‘We remain committed to putting the customer first and treating our colleagues and partners with respect – the core values which have got us where we are today.’