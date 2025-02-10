Jigcar shakes up top team as ex-Cazoo man joins new chairman at software firm

Automotive software firm Jigcar has shaken up its top team with the appointment of a former Cazoo executive.

James Griffin joins the start-up as its new transport director, having previously worked as head of logistics at the failed online car dealer.

Bosses say his appointment, which begins with immediate effect, marks the latest step in the company’s ‘ambitious strategic growth plans’.

The firm was set up by three other ex-Cazoo employees with the aim of delivering AI-driven vehicle transportation solutions for multi-site dealer groups and car supermarkets.

The recruitment of Griffin comes after industry stalwart Simon Bottomley was named Jigcar’s chairman at the end of last year.

Confirming the new additions, Elliott Perks, CEO of Jigcar, said: ‘James Griffin has deep domain expertise that our dealer customers can lean on when transforming their transport model at a group level.

‘He will also play a significant role in the development of our all-new AutoPlan Transport Management System, ahead of its launch to dealer groups and transport providers this quarter.

‘Having James on the management team is another step in our strategy to becoming the go-to team of experts in our field of automotive transport, not just a software provider.’

Despite only launching in January 2024, Jigcar has gained solid traction among 50 top UK dealers – already working with franchise groups such as Glyn Hopkin, Steven Eagell and Perrys Motor Group.

Its AI-driven solution manages and optimises logistics processes across all sites, internal drivers, trucks and third party logistics providers across a web platform and mobile app.

This surfaces group-wide costs and performance data, which are key components to ensuring a successful group-level logistics strategy.