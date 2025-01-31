JS Holmes scoops Global Award for Aftersales as Nissan recognises ‘best of the best’

A Cambridgeshire Nissan centre has been honoured with a prestigious award in recognition of its aftersales services.

JS Holmes, of Wisbech, has scooped the Japanese manufacturer’s Global Award for Aftersales for the 2023/24 financial year.

Businesses from all over the world were eligible for the distinguished prize, as Nissan looked to assess the ‘best of the best’ in its key global markets.

Firms underwent a rigorous judging process and it was JS Holmes which scooped the gong, reinforcing the dealership’s position as a leader in service and parts provision.

It also reflects the team’s ‘dedication to providing outstanding customer service’ and ensuring that Nissan owners receive the best possible care for their vehicles.

The honour makes it a hat-trick of awards for the firm, following two other victories in previous years.

Company director Alex Holmes said: ‘We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious global recognition from Nissan, especially as this is the third time we’ve won this award.

‘’It speaks volumes about the hard work, dedication and expertise of our entire aftersales team. Our mission has always been to provide exceptional service to our customers, and this award is a testament to our continued commitment to excellence.’

Holmes has put the business’s success down to four key pillars when it comes to aftersales.

They are total customer satisfaction; efficient and transparent processes; ready access to genuine Nissan parts; and the adoption of advanced technologies to improve service delivery.

The family owned and run business recently transitioned from being a Nissan main dealer to an authorised repairer and the latest gong proves that the change is making no impact on the firm’s drive for success.

Holmes said: ‘Last year was our final year as a Nissan main dealer after 49 years. As an authorised repairer, we remain proud to represent the brand. We have many members of staff who have been with us for more than 20 years – many of them helped us win our previous Global Awards.

‘We are looking forward to continuing our proud tradition of excellence in aftersales and maintaining the high standards for which we have become so well known. To put it simply, we remain focused on delivering the best possible experience for every Nissan customer.’

Geoff Ollier, national aftersales manager for Nissan, added: ‘Many congratulations to everyone at JS Holmes on their Global Award.

‘It’s very well deserved and we couldn’t be happier for the team. It was a pleasure to visit the business recently for the presentation of their trophy. Keep up the good work!’