Jul 10: Biden to see Sunak and have tea with King; Pressure mounts on BBC over presenter; Second child dies in school crash

Biden to talk politics with Sunak before tea with the King at Windsor Castle

Joe Biden will meet Rishi Sunak in Downing Street for discussions that could touch on cluster munitions and Ukraine’s bid to join Nato before joining the King for tea and talks on the climate crisis at Windsor Castle.

Air Force One touched down at London Stansted on Sunday evening before the pomp and politics gets under way during the US president’s layover on the way to the Nato summit in Lithuania.

Biden will first meet the prime minister in Downing Street on Monday morning after defending the ‘difficult’ decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv.

Pressure mounts on BBC as it deals with presenter explicit photo claims

Pressure is mounting on the BBC as it deals with allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

The corporation has been in touch with the police and confirmed a male member of staff has been suspended, while The Sun reported the presenter at the centre of the allegations made ‘panicked’ calls to the young person last week.

The newspaper said the presenter allegedly asked ‘what have you done?’, adding that it is claimed he asked them to ring their mother to get her to ‘stop the investigation’. The BBC has said it had been investigating a complaint since May when it was first made aware, and that new allegations of a ‘different nature’ were brought to it on Thursday.

Second child dies after crash at prep school tea party

A second child has died after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a south-west London prep school.

The Metropolitan Police said eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad died following the crash in Wimbledon on Thursday.

Her death on Sunday comes after it was confirmed eight-year-old Selena Lau had died.

Ken Clarke: Doing nothing about illegal immigration is not an option

Former home secretary Ken Clarke has said Britain must act on illegal migration as he called on people to ‘give the Rwanda scheme a chance to work’.

Last month in the House of Lords, Clarke backed the ‘extraordinary’ small boats law and has reconfirmed his position as the Illegal Migration Bill is set for its third reading on Monday afternoon.

Writing in The Telegraph, Clarke said while he has advocated the benefits that migrants bring to Britain, ‘doing nothing about illegal immigration is not an option’.

Half think Humza Yousaf doing a bad job after 100 days as first minister – poll

Half of respondents to a new poll have said they believe first minister Humza Yousaf is doing a bad job.

A YouGov study, shared exclusively with the PA news agency of 1,100 Scots between June 26 and 29, shows 50 per cent viewed the first minister as having done a bad job since taking office. Yousaf marked 100 days in the job on Friday.

Meanwhile, just 23 per cent endorsed his time in office, which has been peppered with internal issues withing the SNP and a number of policy U-turns on the deposit return scheme and highly protected marine areas (HPMAs).

South Korean leader to speak on North’s nuclear ambitions at Nato summit

South Korea’s president says it is time to clearly demonstrate strong international resolve to deter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the annual Nato summit being held this year in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a two-nation trip that includes a stop in Poland.

He said: ‘Now is the time to clearly demonstrate that the international community’s determination to deter North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme is stronger than North Korea’s desire to develop nuclear weapons.’

Just Stop Oil ‘applaud’ Osborne wedding protest but say group ‘not responsible’

Just Stop Oil (JSO) have said they were not responsible for throwing orange confetti over Tory former chancellor George Osborne at his wedding.

Osborne and his wife Thea Rogers were strewn with the confetti by a woman following their marriage ceremony in Somerset on Saturday.

JSO spokesperson James Skeet confirmed the woman who threw the confetti was not a member of the group. He told the PA news agency: ‘Unfortunately, we can’t claim credit for the orange confetti on this one, but we wish the happy couple well.’

Big Issue launches digital scheme to boost magazine sales

The Big Issue is launching a new initiative aimed at increasing sales of the magazines by its vendors.

Customers will be able to interact with selected sellers who have a QR code on their lanyard, or via a webpage, to share information with family and friends.

The Big Issue Group is also unveiling a shopfront mural in Shoreditch, London titled The Street Is My Store to highlight that, despite not having a traditional bricks and mortar outlet from which to sell, vendors are running mini businesses, buying and selling copies of the magazine to earn a living in order to change their lives.

Weather

An unsettled day is in store thanks to a persistent band of rain that will push north-eastwards from the south-west, reports BBC Weather. Cloudy and showery elsewhere, but it’ll still be warm with highs of 24 degrees celsius.

The band of rain will continue its push northwards tonight, while another will arrive into southern Wales and southern and central England.