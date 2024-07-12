Jul 12: UK economy grows; Bank holiday calls; New MG HS; Human remains in suitcases

UK economy returns to growth in May

The UK economy grew quicker than expected in May as more shoppers returned to high streets and construction work recovered, according to official data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4% in May.

It came after no growth was recorded in April when damp weather hit consumer spending.

Image released of suspect following discovery of human remains in suitcases

An image has been released of a suspect following the discovery of two suitcases containing human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Police were called to reports of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the landmark bridge just before midnight on Wednesday.

Despite officers arriving less than 10 minutes later, the man had left towards the Leigh Woods area, leaving the suitcase behind.

UK should ‘mark the occasion’ if England win Euro 2024, Sir Keir Starmer says

The UK should ‘certainly mark the occasion’ if England win Euro 2024, Sir Keir Starmer has said amid calls for an extra bank holiday in the event of victory.

The Prime Minister appeared to suggest he would not commit to an extra day off as he said did not want to ‘jinx anything’ by pre-empting the result of Sunday’s final between Gareth Southgate’s team and Spain.

The Liberal Democrats have led calls for an extra bank holiday after England claimed a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

New MG HS revealed with petrol and plug-in hybrid options

This week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed has seen MG take the covers off its new HS crossover.

Underneath the bonnet is a choice of petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains, with six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmissions available.

The new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 167bhp and 275Nm of torque and is capable of achieving 0-60mph in 9.2 seconds, with the top speed figure yet to be revealed.

Thursday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Starmer says UK finances in ‘very poor state’ as he risks row with unions on pay

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer risks an early confrontation with unions as he prepares to face down demands for bumper pay increases.

Ministers will soon have to respond to recommendations from the pay review bodies covering millions of NHS staff, police, teachers and other public servants.

The review bodies usually report back in July and Sir Keir warned ‘the finances are in a very poor state’, suggesting there will be little scope for generous pay awards.

Household water bills to rise by £19 a year under draft proposals

Household water bills in England and Wales are to rise by an average £19 a year over the next five years – a third less than the increase requested by companies, under draft proposals announced by Ofwat.

The regulator said water firms proposed increases averaging £144 over five years.

For example, Thames Water’s proposed increase of £191 by 2030 has been reduced to £99, while Severn Trent’s proposed rise of £144 has been cut to £93.

UK stock markets rise after economic growth beats forecasts

UK investors were in good spirits on Thursday and the pound hit a four-month high, as official data showed the economy was in better-than-expected health.

London’s FTSE 100 index was up 29.83 points, or 0.36%, to close at 8,223.34, with utilities firms helping to lift it higher.

In Paris, the Cac 40 closed 0.71% higher and in Frankfurt the Dax was up 0.72%.

Football fans set for sunshine ahead of Euros final

Football fans can look forward to sunshine ahead of Sunday evening’s Euros final, the Met Office said.

Weather conditions are set to improve over the weekend after a disappointing start to July including long spells of rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures on Sunday evening are expected to reach as high as 24C across central and southern parts of England, with highs of 21C in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.