Jul 9: Labour back on front benches; Carlsberg buys Britvic; Honda Prelude returning

Commons to sit with Labour on government front benches for first time in 14 years

Parliament returns today with Labour ministers on the government front bench for the first time in 14 years.

A new cohort of 643 MPs is expected to gather on the green benches at 2.30pm, when they will elect a Speaker who is responsible for the House of Commons and the debates that take place inside the chamber.

Sir Keir Starmer will also say his first words at the despatch box as prime minister, after Labour’s general election landslide victory. Sinn Fein, which won seven seats, has a long-standing policy of abstentionism so does not take its seats in Westminster.

Britvic snapped up by Carlsberg

Soft drinks giant Britvic is to be taken private by overseas owners after agreeing a £3.3bn takeover.

Danish brewing outfit Carlsberg has secured a deal to buy the Robinsons, J2O and Tango maker, upping a rebuffed £3.1bn approach.

On the same day, Carlsberg said it would buy out Wolverhampton-based Marston’s for £206m from the joint venture brewing business run by the two firms.

Junior doctors to hold talks with new government

Negotiations between junior doctors in England and the new government are expected to start today with a view to end the long-running dispute over pay.

Medics from the British Medical Association are to meet with Department of Health and Social Care officials to try to hammer out a deal to see an end to strikes that have been causing widespread disruption across the health service.

Junior doctors in England have said their pay has been cut by more than a quarter over the past 15 years and have called for a 35% increase.

Russian bombardment of Kyiv hits children’s hospital

At least 31 people were killed yesterday when Russian missiles blasted cities across Ukraine, damaging the country’s largest children’s hospital and other buildings, officials said.

The fierce assault interrupted heart surgeries and forced young cancer patients to have their treatments outdoors.

The daytime barrage targeted five Ukrainian cities with more than 40 missiles of different types, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

Customer satisfaction at lowest level since 2010 – report

Customer satisfaction across the UK is at its lowest level since 2010 and is threatening the nation’s economic recovery, according to a report.

The latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index stands at 75.8 out of 100, a drop of 0.8 points on a year ago and 2.6 points below its high of 78.4 in July 2022.

The report, which has measured customer satisfaction at more than 275 leading businesses since 2008, warned that persistent low levels of satisfaction had the potential to undermine the UK’s ‘already challenging’ economic recovery.

Dame Shirley Bassey among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Dame Shirley Bassey will be among those receiving honours during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle today.

The Welsh singer, 87, was made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours list for her services to music, having previously become a dame in the 1999 honours list.

The King will preside at the ceremony that will also see Surrey and England cricketer Sam Curran, 26, receive the MBE he was awarded in last year’s Birthday Honours for services to the sport.

Wombles heading back to Beaulieu for monorail’s 50th anniversary

The Wombles will be returning to Beaulieu on July 31 for a day of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the oldest monorail in England.

The original eco-warriors set the transport going at the National Motor Museum in July 1974, and to mark the milestone, Great Uncle Bulgaria and Orinoco will be back for a day of entertainment and activities. There’ll also be a monorail exhibition including a film made by Lord Montagu.

Rachael Goldstraw, head of marketing and business development, said: ‘We are looking forward to marking this milestone in Beaulieu’s history. This event enables visitors to come together and celebrate 50 years of the oldest monorail in England.’

Honda’s Prelude returning for Goodwood Festival of Speed

Honda is bringing back one of its iconic names with its new hybrid coupe – the Prelude.

The original model went on sale in Europe in 1979 and ceased production in 2001 with no direct replacement. However, Honda’s new electrified era has meant there is room for a sporty coupe to make a return.

It’ll make its full debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place from July 11 to 14.

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed 10.44 points down yesterday to end the day on 8,193.49. The Cac 40 was down 48.17 points at 7,627.45, the Dax was down 3.40 points at 18,472.05, and the Dow Jones was down 31.08 points at 39,344.79.

Weather outlook

Today will see heavy and persistent rain drift northwards, reaching northern Scotland by the evening, says BBC Weather. In England and Wales, rain will tend to clear, leaving patchy cloud and a few showers later.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a few spells of rain in places in northern areas, but heavier rain will persist for northern Scotland. Further south, it’ll turn dry and bright with sunny spells developing.