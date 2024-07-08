Chorley Group invests £2m as dealer opens three new Peugeot sites in north of England

Chorley Group has confirmed a hefty £2m investment into three new Peugeot sites in the north of England.

The Lancashire-based outfit is opening a trio of dealerships in Blackpool, Ormskirk and Wigan as part of an updated franchise agreement with the French brand.

The Ormskirk dealer will stand alongside the group’s existing Vauxhall franchise as it looks to build on its relationship with Stellantis.

Elsewhere, in Blackpool, the Peugeot dealer will open as part of a major redevelopment of Chorley’s existing Citroen site.

Adam Turner, MD of Chorley Group, said: ‘At Chorley Group, we are dedicated to focusing on our client experience approach to business.

‘We strive to deliver even better environments that offer high end experiences, choice, and first class leading levels of service.

‘Our goal is to create sustainable destinations where clients can explore our brands in one location, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.’

The changes form part of a wider shake-up of Peugeot’s UK dealer network in recent times.

Last week, Car Dealer reported that Stellantis has relocated its Bristol Peugeot showroom to a new six-brand site.

That was followed by the news that Bristol Street Motors has increased its brand portfolio in Carlisle with a new Peugeot showroom.

Eurig Druce, VP of Stellantis sales, said. ‘We are thrilled to be growing with Chorley Group.

‘They’re a dedicated partner in the North West, making substantial investments and genuinely listening to and looking after their clients. This commitment is brilliant and greatly valued from our perspective.’