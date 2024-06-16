Jun 16: Sunak condemns Putin; England kicking off Euro title bid; Tories and Labour clash on tax

Putin has ‘no interest in genuine peace’ in Ukraine, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has condemned Vladimir Putin’s ‘escalating nuclear rhetoric’ and said the Russian leader has no interest in ‘genuine peace’ in Ukraine.

The prime minister, speaking at a peace summit in Switzerland, said aggression ‘cannot and will not prevail’.

Russia wasn’t invited to the summit and Sunak said the Kremlin had mounted a diplomatic campaign urging countries to stay away.

Hundreds of thousands of England fans to travel to Germany during Euro 2024

Hundreds of thousands of England fans are expected to travel to Germany throughout the Euro 2024 championship this summer as the national team prepares to kick off its tournament with a match against Serbia this evening.

England captain Harry Kane set high expectations for his squad, saying they would be disappointed with ‘anything other than winning’ the tournament.

Thousands of fans will journey to Gelsenkirchen in western Germany to cheer for the national team in their first Group C stage match.

Tories and Labour clash on tax as general election battles intensify

The Tories and Labour have clashed over Sir Keir Starmer’s tax and spending plans as the general election campaign became increasingly bitter.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt claimed Sir Keir would turn the UK into what he dubbed ‘taxtopia’ while Labour accused the Tories of being ‘desperate’ and having ‘massive holes’ in their own plans.

Meanwhile, market research agency Survation is predicting a 262-seat majority for Labour, after 42,269 interviews online and on the phone.

Princess of Wales’s return to public life may help cancer patients, charities say

Seeing the Princess of Wales return to public life may ‘inspire’ other people who are managing the challenging effects of cancer treatment, charity leaders have said.

Kate looked relaxed yesterday during her first day in the spotlight since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, as she took part in the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony.

In a statement released on Friday, the princess said she was making ‘good progress’ and experiencing ‘good days and bad days’ as she undergoes chemotherapy. She hopes ‘to join a few public engagements over the summer,’ she added.

Israel announces ‘tactical pause’ in attempt to increase flow of aid into Gaza

The Israeli military today announced a ‘tactical pause’ in its offensive in the southern Gaza Strip to allow the deliveries of increased quantities of humanitarian aid.

The army said the pause would begin in the Rafah area at 8am local time (5am GMT) and remain in effect until 7pm (4pm GMT). It said the pauses would take place every day until further notice.

They are aimed at allowing aid trucks to reach the nearby Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing, the main entry point for incoming aid, and travel safely to the Salah a-Din highway, a main north-south road, to deliver supplies to other parts of Gaza, the military said.

If I stopped doing Sounds Of The 70s I’d probably die sooner, says Johnnie Walker

BBC Radio 2 DJ Johnnie Walker believes that without being the presenter of his Sounds Of The 70s show, he would ‘probably die a lot sooner’.

The 79-year-old broadcaster revealed on a special episode of the show that his idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which causes the lungs to become scarred and makes breathing increasingly more difficult, is ‘terminal’ and getting ‘progressively worse’.

He spoke about his condition on an episode entitled Walker & Walker: Johnnie & Tiggy, along with his wife who acts as his carer, saying he had ‘a finite amount of time left here in the physical before I pass over’.

Trump blames immigrants for taking jobs as he courts voters at black church

Donald Trump blamed immigrants for stealing jobs and government resources as he courted separate groups of black voters and hardcore conservatives in the battleground state of Michigan yesterday.

‘The people coming across the border — all those millions of people — they’re inflicting tremendous harm to our black population and to our Hispanic population,’ Trump told a cheering crowd of thousands of conservative activists packed into a vast convention hall.

The Republican former president also made several new baseless claims attacking the nation’s voting system.

