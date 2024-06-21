Jun 21: Consumer confidence up; Sutherland dies at 88; New Citroen C3 Aircross SUV

Sunak vows to boot out Tories if they are found to have broken betting rules

Rishi Sunak said Tory figures who are found to have broken gambling rules ‘should face the full force of the law’, as he is likely to face further questions on the betting scandal engulfing his faltering election campaign.

The prime minister said he was ‘incredibly angry to learn’ of the allegations that a string of people with links to the Conservative Party or No 10 bet on the timing of the July 4 contest before he announced it.

Concerns over political insiders profiting from the election date could overshadow his campaigning on Friday, when he is at the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch in Kinmel Bay.

Consumer confidence up amid increasing optimism in the economy

Consumer confidence has seen its third monthly increase since March bolstered by increasing optimism about the economy, a survey suggests.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index rose by three points in June as it made its slow climb out of negative territory to minus 14.

The increase was driven by a seven-point improvement in confidence in the general economic situation during the last 12 months to minus 32, and a six-point rise in expectations for the economy over the coming year to minus 11.

Forbes: Next UK government must cut VAT to help businesses

Scotland’s deputy first minister has demanded the UK’s next prime minister commits to cutting the rate of VAT.

Kate Forbes said the move would act as a ‘win-win-win’ for businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors after they were ‘battered’ by Covid-19 and Brexit.

The SNP included the proposal in its manifesto launched on Wednesday, and Forbes will highlight the issue during a General Election campaign visit in Glasgow on Friday.

Independence will make Scotland a ‘fairer, more equal country’ – Swinney

SNP leader John Swinney has told a live TV audience that independence is necessary if Scotland is to become ‘a fairer, more equal country’.

Appearing on the BBC’s Question Time Leaders’ Special programme on Thursday, Scotland’s first minister said that when he became party leader at a ‘difficult time’ just over six weeks ago, he was tasked with rebuilding the trust of the Scottish people and with improving people’s lives.

He said the SNP is committed to eradicating child poverty and strengthening the economy, as well as pledging to ‘put in the resources’ to address immediate problems like NHS waiting lists.

Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland dies aged 88

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has died aged 88 following ‘a long illness’, his agent CAA confirmed to the PA news agency.

The star of Ordinary People, M*A*S*H and Six Degrees Of Separation was the father of 24 TV show star Kiefer Sutherland.

Sutherland won a Golden Globe for the television movie Path To War and another gong along with an Emmy Award for the the mini-series Citizen X. In 2017 he received an Academy Honorary Award for his acting.

Thursday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

South Korean troops fire more warning shots at border

South Korea’s military said it had fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who temporarily crossed the rivals’ land border for the third time this month.

Meanwhile, an activists’ group said it flew more balloons carrying propaganda leaflets toward North Korea, continuing a campaign that has aggravated animosities between the rivals and prompted a resumption of Cold War-style psychological warfare along their border.

The intrusions are likely related to the large number of troops North Korea has been deploying in frontline areas to fortify their side of the border, possibly to prevent civilians and soldiers from defecting to the South, as Pyongyang’s leadership continues to tighten its grip over the population.

Three big brands fail Which? sunscreen tests

Three popular sunscreen products have failed an annual safety test by consumer group Which?.

Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 High, Calypso Press & Protect Sun Lotion SPF30 and Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Sunscreen Lotion all failed the watchdog’s tests to assess their SPF and UVA protection.

Asda said it did not recognise the results, while Calypso said its product passed EU standards and regulations in independent testing.

Citroen C3 Aircross to include electric model with claimed range of nearly 190 miles

Citroen’s upcoming C3 Aircross SUV will be capable of almost 190 miles on a single charge in its electric guise.

The new model will also come with petrol and hybrid engines, and five and seven-seater forms when it goes on sale in the autumn.

Entry-level Plus trim comes with automatic air conditioning, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera, while Max adds 3D LED rear lights, a heated front windscreen, heated seats and steering wheel, plus a white or black bi-tone roof. Pricing will be revealed later.

Weather

Rain for the north-west which will spread into other western areas, reports BBC Weather. Drier and brighter elsewhere with sunny spells into the evening – the best of the weather will be in the south-east. Highs of 23 degrees.

Clear skies for the south-east tonight. Clouds will move into western areas and northern Scotland and Northern Ireland will see patchy rain.