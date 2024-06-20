Auction house gets physical again as in-person events resume for first time since pandemic

Physical drive-through auctions have been brought back at a Glasgow site for the first time since the pandemic.

Central Car Auctions – part of the Arnold Clark group – resumed the in-person events yesterday (Jun 19) and says it’ll be holding them every Wednesday.

It’s the first time physical sales have been held there in four years after they were paused during the pandemic, with digital auctions replacing them.

Now, car dealers are being welcomed back to the 13-acre site in Baillieston, although those who can’t make it in person can still bid and buy online.

Jason Miller, managing director of Central Car Auctions, said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome our customers back to Central Car Auctions and hopefully see a few faces that we have missed over the past four years.

‘While technology has allowed us to reach dealers all over the country, our employees are always happy to meet customers and make that connection so they can help them find exactly what they need and go into an auction with added confidence.

‘Thousands of vehicles pass through Central Car Auctions every week, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more people through our doors so they can see first-hand the quality, variety and volume we have on offer.’

Central Car Auctions was founded in Glasgow in 1965 and has expanded in recent years with new sites opening south of the border in Newcastle and Stafford. The latest addition, in Lingfield, opened this month.

The company joined Arnold Clark Automobiles – the most profitable business in the Car Dealer Top 100 – in April 2022.