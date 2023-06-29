Just one day left to book Car Dealer Live 2024 tickets at early bird prices

Car dealer giants Peter Vardy and Peter Waddell are the headline interviews at Car Dealer Live 24 – and there’s just a day left to book tickets at early bird prices.

In person tickets for car dealers and car manufacturer professionals, as well as online streaming tickets, are currently available at reduced prices until June 30.

Tickets can be booked on the dedicated Car Dealer Live website. After June 30, all ticket prices to the event, sponsored by Auto Trader, will revert to full price.

Car Dealer Live 2024 will be held on March 7 at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon with 10 per cent of all ticket sales once again being donated to automotive industry charity Ben.

Headline sponsors Auto Trader will share their exclusive insights once more and we’re delighted to confirm Google, Cox Automotive, Automotive Transformation Group and iVendi will also be partnering with us for the event.

They will all be producing exclusive research for the event – which will have a used car theme – to be delivered at the event.

We’ll also have panel sessions packed with leading new and used car dealers as well as car manufacturer bosses.

Vardy – a franchised and used car specialist – who represents brands including Porsche, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover will be talking on the live stage about his business, which includes the Carz used car brand.

He recently appointed former Inchcape CEO James Brearley as his chief operating officer.

Our second headline interview will be with the characterful Peter Waddell.

He is best known for his successful Big Motoring World used car supermarket group which has recently opened its sixth location in Wimbledon and is about to move to a new head office in Kent.

Other leading car dealers joining the panel sessions on the day include luxury car salesman Tom Hartley, who will be joined by HR Owen CTO Brett Ward, talking about the ultra high end world of selling supercars.

Joining the independent car dealer panel will be Alex Jones, chief operating officer of used car supermarket Carbase.

While Peter Smyth, Swansway director, and Chris Wiseman, MD of Wessex Garages are both confirmed to appear on the franchised dealer panel.

And Nicola Dobson, used car director for Steallantis, will be appearing on our manufacturer panel.

More guests are set to be announced in the coming months.

Car Dealer is particularly keen to hear from more female motor trade leaders who may wish to appear on any of the panels. Please contact the team via the email button at the top of this story or via LinkedIn if you’d like to appear.

Car Dealer Live tickets are available with an early bird discount until June 30. Full details and ticket sales can be purchased on the dedicated CarDealerLive.co.uk website.