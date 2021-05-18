Kevin Rendall joins Skoda as new head of sales operations as John French moves to Seat

Skoda UK has appointed a new head of sales operations as the previous incumbent heads to Seat and Cupra.

Kevin Rendell joins the Czech brand following five years as head of aftersales at Volkswagen UK.

He has a career spanning almost 30 years within the Volkswagen Group with roles across aftersales, sales and product in the Seat, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group Services and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands.

Rendell will replace John French, who leaves Skoda to take up the role of head of product planning for Seat and Cupra UK.

French has almost 20 years of experience working in the Volkswagen Group, having joined the business’s graduate programme.

He replaces Rob Fryer who has chosen to pursue his career outside of the VW Group, after seven years.

Skoda UK brand director, Rod McLeod, said: ‘Kevin has been a crucial part of Volkswagen Group’s success in the UK over the years.

‘He brings with him a wealth of experience that will prove invaluable as Skoda readies itself for the next phase of its growth plans.’

Rendell commented: ‘What a fantastic time to join Skoda. The development of the brand has been extremely impressive and with the recent launches of the Octavia and Enyaq iV, it has a strong and enviable model line-up.

‘I am really looking forward to working with the UK team and all dealer partners to continue the momentum.’

Seat and Cupra UK managing director, Richard Harrison, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome John to our leadership team at such an exciting time for both brands, with the Seat model range fully refreshed by the summer and Cupra flying, following the successful launch of Formentor. His breath of experience will be a real asset to the team as we continue growing our brands.

‘At the same time I would like to thank Rob Fryer for his service and wish him well in his next endeavours.’