KGM Motors UK to overhaul car dealership network with new corporate identity

All KGM Motors UK dealerships are to showcase the brand’s new corporate identity by the middle of this year, the manufacturer has announced.

It follows its name change from SsangYong Motors UK last month in the wake of KGM Global’s own transition from SsangYong Motor Company.

The new worldwide corporate identity sees KGM shifting from its traditional manufacturing-driven business model towards its vision of becoming a new-generation full-mobility business.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motors UK, which has a 73-strong dealer network here, said: ‘Our brand promise is based on honesty and integrity, which is the foundation of KGM Motors UK’s mission.

‘We have embraced the global corporate identity change, a cornerstone of our vision, which will enhance brand perception and help achieve customer satisfaction.

‘The implementation of the corporate identity programme marks a pivotal shift as the brand steers beyond traditional manufacturing and sales.

‘The ultimate vision is to focus on the application of a modern brand that is future-orientated, utilises new technologies and ventures into electrification, autonomous driving and connectivity.

‘The rebrand is an important and fundamental stepping stone.’

Andrew Cookson, head of franchising at KGM Motors UK, added: ‘We’re an ambitious, growing brand, and the new corporate identity is a great opportunity for us to work with our partners to improve the quality of our dealerships and customer service.

‘We’re committed to exploring and implementing innovative solutions in the UK market to achieve this objective.

‘While other brands are restructuring and may be reducing its number of dealers in favour of the agency model, we see this as an opportunity to fill our remaining open points.

‘We’ll be rolling out the programme in January and anticipate completion by mid-2014.’

The new brand colour scheme will see white on black replacing the current white on blue colour palette. Inside, the showrooms will feature a black wall with winged logo in the customer waiting area and refreshed, modern point-of-sale materials.