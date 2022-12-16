Kia adds Quantum special edition to Stonic line-up

Kia has added a Quantum special edition model to its Stonic crossover line-up.

Boasting extra standard equipment and bespoke styling, it features a unique Storm Grey body colour with a bold yellow two-tone roof.

The yellow theme continues inside, with the colour used for inserts on the cloth and faux leather seats, as well as for various detailing.

The Quantum sits between the GT-Line and ‘3’ trim levels but has more features than the former, including heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, plus an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Other standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, climate control, a reversing camera and an eight-inch touchscreeen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Meanwhile, standard driver assistance kit includes high-beam assist, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

The Quantum has an exclusive 99bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Prices start from £21,600, with dealers now taking orders for the model’s first deliveries in early 2023.

Kia introduced the Stonic in 2017 as its most affordable SUV option, sitting beneath the popular Sportage and Niro.

News of the Quantum follows a survey revealing that nearly half the number of people quizzed were still struggling to recognise Kia’s new logo almost two years after it was launched.