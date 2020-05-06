ADVERTISEMENT

Kia dealers have been given the green light to take remote orders during the lockdown, the manufacturer said today (May 6) – but only if they want to.

The showrooms are staying shut until the government says otherwise, but Kia Motors (UK) said customers could contact their local dealer to place an order, and it was down to each individual dealership’s discretion to accept them.

As revealed by Car Dealer on April 22, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said: ‘Dealerships are all able to continue to sell cars remotely and deliver cars, as long as they follow our clear guidance from Public Health England to protect both employees who cannot work from home and their customers.’

Kia has now acted on that, adding that other dealerships are to reopen workshops for servicing, repairs and MOTs, using the highest standards of hygiene as well as observing social distancing.

It also said it would honour valid warranty claims for repairs that couldn’t be carried out before their expiry because of the lockdown rules. Kia Care service plans will remain valid regardless of when services are carried out.

