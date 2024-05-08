Kia dealership goes up for sale for £5m following million-pound refurbishment programme

A recently renovated car dealership is being tipped to sell for £5m after being listed for sale on Rightmove.

The site, at Bumpers Farm in Wiltshire, is currently home to Chippenham Motor Company (CMC), who run a franchised Kia business there.

While the company itself is not for sale, its premises, which were recently subject to £1.1m of work, are now available to buy.

Experts say the site commands an annual rent of £300,000 with CMC a ready-made tenant with a lease running until 2038.

The 1.9 acre plot includes a two-storey car dealership and vehicle workshop, as well as more than 200 parking and vehicle display spaces.

The Gazette and Herald reports that CMC have operated from the site for over two decades and also provides services and parts for Seat, Peugeot, and Citroen vehicles.

The site is being sold by commercial property agents Sanderson Weatherall, who have say it represents a great investment opportunity.

The company added: ‘The automotive industry is a vital part of the UK economy and integral to supporting the delivery of the agendas for levelling up, net zero, advancing global Britain, and the plan for growth.’

Chippenham Motor Company, and its various trading names, is a family-run car dealership network in Wiltshire, with 25 years’ experience in the motor trade.

The firm has represented Kia since 1999 and celebrated its 20th anniversary with the South Korean brand in 2019.

Main image: Google Street View (2018)