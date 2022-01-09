Log in
Kia EV6Kia EV6

News

Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 named Best Cars of the Year

  • South Korean pair beat off competition from Audi, Porsche and Ford
  • Best Cars of the Year (Best COTY) is a new awards programme designed to celebrate the finest cars
  • Winners will be showcased at British Motor Show this August

Kia’s EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 have been declared the ‘Best Cars of the Year’ 2021/22 after topping a brand new awards programme.

The South Korean electric cars were tied for first place in the inaugural Best Cars of the Year (Best COTY) awards, which saw judges name the cars that were the finest of 2021/2022.

The pair were followed by the Audi e-tron GT, Toyota’s GR Yaris hot hatch secured fourth place and fifth place went to the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The rest of the top 10 was made up of the Fiat 500, Porsche Taycan, Citroen Ami, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and the Volkswagen Polo.

Judges included leading car dealers, automotive consultants, car designers and engineers, journalists and broadcasters, and car buyers.

The judging panel all voted using a ‘one person, one vote’ system.

The new Best Cars of the Year awards was launched at the British Motor Show in 2021.

Awards organisers say the EV6 and Ioniq 5 will take centre stage on its stand at the 2022 running of the motor show, which takes place August 18-21 at the Farnborough International Exhibition Centre.

Here, the judges will begin the selection and evaluation of the 2022/23 nominations.

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

